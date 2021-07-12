How to Watch the 2021 Emmy Nominations Live Announcement

Television fans eager to learn who the TV Academy will honor this year have a variety of ways to tune in to the festivities.

The Emmys are coming back and the nominations for the 73rd annual awards show will be unveiled on Tuesday morning. Ron Cephas Jones and Jasmine Cephas Jones will announce the nominees for the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards on July 13 at 8:30 a.m. PT, and television fanatics have a variety of options to tune in to the announcements.

The Television Academy’s Emmy nominations will be streamed for free via the Emmys website, as well as on YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter. The nominations will be presented by father-daughter team Ron Cephas Jones (“This Is Us”) and Jasmine Cephas Jones (“Hamilton”), as well as Television Academy CEO Frank Scherma.

It’s been an unusual year for the television industry and many of the industry’s most critically successful shows, such as “Succession” and “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” are ineligible for awards this year, which means that the 73rd Emmy Awards — and the upcoming Emmy nominations — could be considerably more unpredictable than events from previous years. A handful of other high-profile shows have garnered critical praise over the last months, ranging from Apple TV+ breakout comedy “Ted Lasso” to Netflix’s popular “The Crown,” which has won 10 Emmys for its previous three seasons.

The final round of voting for the 73rd annual Emmys will begin August 19 and continue through August 30. Details for the Creative Arts Emmys — which have traditionally taken place over two nights the weekend before the Primetime Emmy ceremony — have not yet been announced.

As for the actual Emmy Awards, the 73rd annual installment of the television industry’s biggest night will be held in-person. Cedric the Entertainer is set to host the festivities when the Emmy Awards kick off Sunday, September 19. The event will be broadcast by CBS and, for the first time, streamed on Paramount+.

“Since I was a little boy huddled up next to my grandmother, television has always been my reliable friend, so it is an enormous honor for me to host this year’s Emmy Awards,” Cedric the Entertainer said in a statement accompanying the announcement

IndieWire will post the full list of Primetime Emmy Award nominees as they’re announced here.

