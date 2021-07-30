Tom Hanks Joins Forces with Wes Anderson for First Time in ‘French Dispatch’ Follow-Up

Anderson is reportedly shooting his new movie in Spain, joined again by his regulars Tilda Swinton, Bill Murray, and Adrien Brody.

Tom Hanks is joining the Wes Anderson cinematic universe. The two-time Academy Award-winning actor (“Philadelphia,” “Forrest Gump”) is set to appear in Anderson’s next movie reportedly shooting in Spain, according to The Hollywood Reporter. While the size and nature of the role isn’t yet known, THR’s sources say it could be small and possibly cameo-like. This will mark Hanks’ first appearance in a Wes Anderson production. The new movie already features some of Anderson’s regular players, including Tilda Swinton, Bill Murray, and Adrien Brody. IndieWire has reached out to Hanks’ representatives for comment.

Plot details remain unknown, though per usual, Anderson is writing and directing his next vision. His latest film, “The French Dispatch,” premiered at the Cannes Film Festival this summer to strong reviews, and will be released in theaters from Searchlight Pictures on October 22. Swinton, Murray, and Brody also star in that film, and are joined by, among many more, Frances McDormand, Timothée Chalamet, Elisabeth Moss, Willem Dafoe, Jeffrey Wright, Benicio del Toro, and Owen Wilson.

Hanks was last seen in Paul Greengrass’ 2020 “News of the World,” and will soon be back onscreen in Amblin’s sci-fi feature for Apple TV+, “Finch.” He also stars in Baz Luhrmann’s upcoming Elvis Presley biopic as the rock icon’s talent manager Colonel Tom Parker, and he plays Geppetto in Robert Zemecki’s forthcoming “Pinocchio.”

As previously reported by Variety: “Though the [next Wes Anderson] film is shooting in Spain, ‘it’s not about Spain,’ Swinton hinted. Meanwhile, speaking to Variety from England, Anderson said he’s ‘not ready to share any details’ about the new film. The project is believed to have originally planned to shoot in Rome, but moved to Spain earlier this year. Sets resembling a desert landscape have been going up in Chinchón, a small town located southeast of Madrid, over the last two months, as reported by Spanish outlet El Pais. However, the film isn’t believed to necessarily be a western.”

The original El Pais report claimed Anderson was shooting the film in Madrid. Francisco Javier Martínez, the mayor of Chinchón, said in another report that Wes choosing to film here was “very important to this city.” The mayor even invited Anderson to shoot in the local cinema if he so chooses.

