‘American Crime Story: Impeachment’ Trailer: Beanie Feldstein, Clive Owen Tackle Clinton-Lewinsky Scandal

Beanie Feldstein gets her biggest television role to date as Monica Lewinsky.

The latest installment in FX’s “American Crime Story” series will tackle the events leading up to the impeachment of former United States president Bill Clinton. FX has now unveiled the trailer for “American Crime Story: Impeachment,” and with it comes the first footage of Beanie Feldstein as Monica Lewinsky and a nearly-unrecognizable Sarah Paulson as Linda Tripp. Bound to stir up the most buzz is Clive Owen’s transformation into Bill Clinton.

The series’ official synopsis from FX reads: “‘Impeachment: American Crime Story’ is a limited series examining the national crisis that led to the first impeachment of a U.S. President in over a century. It tells this story through the eyes of the women at the center of the events: Monica Lewinsky (Beanie Feldstein), Linda Tripp (Sarah Paulson) and Paula Jones (Annaleigh Ashford). All three were thrust into the public spotlight during a time of corrosive partisan rancor, shifting sexual politics and a changing media landscape. The series shows how power lifts some and disposes of others in the halls of our most sacred institutions.”

The series, which will premiere on September 7 on FX, also stars Edie Falco as Hillary Clinton. “Impeachment: American Crime Story” is executive produced by Ryan Murphy, Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, Alexis Martin Woodall, Sarah Burgess, Sarah Paulson, Brad Falchuk, Scott Alexander, Larry Karaszewski, and Michael Uppendahl. The series is produced by 20th Television and FX Productions.

“American Crime Story: Impeachment” was first announced in 2017 and was delayed several times due to Murphy’s busy television production schedule and the coronavirus pandemic. The series is based on a book by CNN chief legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin. The first season of “American Crime Story” premiered in 2016 and focused on Toobin’s book revolving around the O.J. Simpson murder case. The second season, which centered on Maureen Orth’s book about the 1997 assassination of fashion designer Gianni Versace, premiered in 2018.

As for Murphy, “American Crime Story: Impeachment” marks the latest in an ever-expanding slate for the television director and showrunner. Murphy’s “Halston” miniseries, which stars Ewan McGregor as the titular designer, premiered on Netflix in May, while “Ratched” and “Hollywood” premiered on the streaming service last year. Murphy also created “American Horror Stories,” which premiered on FX on Hulu in July, and he’s currently working on “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” and “A Chorus Line,” both of which are slated to premiere on Netflix.

Check out the trailer for “Impeachment: American Crime Story” below:

