Schwarzenegger Says ‘Screw Your Freedom’ and Wear a Mask: ‘You’re a Schmuck’ If You Don’t

Schwarzenegger has a stern message for anyone refusing to wear a mask.

As Covid cases and hospitalizations continue to increase due to the Delta variant, Arnold Schwarzenegger is issuing a blunt message to his fellow Americans: “Screw your freedom” and wear a mask. The “Terminator” actor and former California governor appeared in a video discussion this week (via Insider) with CNN’s Bianna Golodryga and retired Army Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman and stressed the importance of continued mask wearing.

“There is a virus here — it kills people,” Schwarzenegger said. “And the only way we prevent it is get vaccinated, get masks, to do social distancing, washing your hands all the time, and not just to think about ‘well my freedom is being kind of disturbed here.’ No, screw your freedom. Because with freedom comes obligations and responsibilities. You cannot just say, ‘I have the right to X, Y, and Z.’ When you affect other people then it gets serious.”

Schwarzenegger continued, “Yeah you have the freedom to wear no mask. But you know something? You’re a schmuck for not wearing a mask. I don’t want to [make anyone a villain] here, but I just want to tell everyone let’s work together. Let’s stop fighting because there is a virus and it’s better to be vaccinated and wear a mask.”

Schwarzenegger is the latest celebrity to speak out against Americans who remain against mask wearing and taking the Coronavirus vaccine. Jennifer Aniston went viral at the start of the month for an interview she gave to InStyle magazine, where she said “it’s a real shame” that “there’s a large group of people who are anti-vaxxers or just don’t listen to the facts.”

“I’ve just lost a few people in my weekly routine who have refused or did not disclose (whether or not they had been vaccinated), and it was unfortunate,” Aniston said. “I feel it’s your moral and professional obligation to inform, since we’re not all podded up and being tested every single day. It’s tricky because everyone is entitled to their own opinion — but a lot of opinions don’t feel based in anything except fear or propaganda.”

As for Schwarzenegger, the actor was most recently seen in movies reprising his most famous role in “Terminator: Dark Fate.” Next up for the actor is a role in David Sandberg’s “King Fury 2,” due out in 2022.

