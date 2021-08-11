Brendan Fraser Tears Up as Fans Rally for His Comeback with New Scorsese, Aronofsky Films

With "Killers of the Flower Moon" and "The Whale" incoming, Fraser is set for a comeback that fans are already calling the "Brenaissance."

News from earlier this month that Brendan Fraser has joined Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro as a cast member in Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon” was met with a roar of excitement by fans. The term “Brenaissance” started popping up across social media as a rallying call for the actor’s comeback, which includes the just-released Steven Soderbergh crime movie “No Sudden Movie” and the soon-to-come Darren Aronofsky drama “The Whale.” With so much goodwill going Fraser’s way, the actor appeared choked up this week during a virtual meet-and-greet with a fan.

Fraser attended virtualy from Oklahoma (via Entertainment Weekly), where he’s already filming “Killers of the Flower Moon.” Scorsese’s film is based on David Grann’s non-fiction book “Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI,” which investigates a series of murders that plagued the Osage people in Osage County, Oklahoma during the 1920s after valuable oil was discovered on their land. The Osage people were granted in court the right to profit from oil found on their land, which made them the target of greedy ranch owners. Fraser is playing lawyer WS Hamilton in the film.

Fraser joked that he was feeling sick at the prospect of working alongside Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro in “Flower Moon,” which also stars Lily Gladstone and Jesse Plemons. A fan on the virtual meet-and-greet assured Fraser that his fans were behind me.

“The internet is so behind you! We’re so supportive,” a fan said to Fraser. “There are so many people out there who love you, and we’re rooting for you, and we can’t wait to see what you do next.”

Fraser got choked up and could barely get a word out other than, “Shucks, ma’am.”

Arriving ahead of “Flower Moon” will most likely be Aronofsky’s “The Whale,” which finished principal photography earlier this year. The project was announced in January and will be Aronofsky’s follow-up to his critically divisive “mother!” Fraser is starring as a reclusive English teacher suffering from severe obesity who attempts to reconnect with his estranged teenage daughter for one last chance at redemption. The movie is based on the acclaimed play by Samuel D. Hunter.

