‘Chronicle 2’ Will Be Female-Led Sequel Set 10 Years After the Original

Rumors have swirled for nearly a decade about a followup, and it's starting to finally take shape from the female point of view.

Josh Trank’s crafty 2012 found-footage, science-fiction thriller “Chronicle” was one of the most admired studio movies of that year, making more than 10 times its budget back to the tune of $126 million, and scoring strong reviews. The film about high school seniors who acquire telekinetic powers (Dane DeHaan, Michael B. Jordan, and Alex Russell) almost immediately sparked rumors of a sequel at 20th Century, and while that looked mostly dead for awhile, producer John Davis recently confirmed to Forbes (via Screen Crush) that a sequel is in the works.

But, in a twist on the male-driven original, this sequel will be told from the female perspective.

“‘Chronicle’ was literally the best return on investment, any of my movies ever made. ‘Chronicle’ we did for $12 million, and it grossed $126.64 million worldwide,” said John Davis, who also serves as a producer on the recent Disney film “Jungle Cruise.”

“Then it had a huge afterlife in syndication. It’s one of the most financially successful movies in my stable,” he said, adding, “We’re working on ‘Chronicle 2’ right now, and I think it’s going to be great. We’re working on it at Fox (20th Century Studios). It’s going to give us a chance to tell the story in a different way. We’re going to tell it from the female point of view.”

Davis also said that the film will flash forward into the future, long after the events of the original movie. “It will have been 10 years since the event happened in Seattle, and a lot of it’s going to deal with fake news and real news and cover-ups. More interestingly, it’s the next generation getting these powers that are corruptive. These are young women just finishing college, they are empowered, and this is their journey. I mean, what a new and interesting story you can tell there.”

No director or writer have been announced, but don’t expect Josh Trank to be returning. In 2020, he told Polygon, “I really didn’t ever want to see ‘Chronicle’ 2 happen. That was my worst nightmare. First of all, I’m not doing it. Second, if somebody else does it, then you know it’s gonna be a piece of shit.”

And expect a new screenwriter too, as the original film’s scribe Max Landis is all but persona non grata in Hollywood after multiple sexual assault accusations that began emerging in 2017.

