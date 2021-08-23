‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ Season 11 Set for HBO This October

Prettaaaaaay, prettaaaaaay, prettaaaay, pretty good.

“Curb Your Enthusiasm” is returning to HBO this October, the network announced via Twitter on Monday. No concrete release date was yet set, though along with 11th season of Larry David’s biting comedy series, HBO also announced that beloved series “Succession” and “Insecure” would also return in October, followed by “How to with John Wilson” coming back in November for a second round.

The critically adored 10th season of “Curb Your Enthusiasm” wrapped on the air all the way back in March 2020, though fans are used to waiting a long time between seasons. (The ninth, for example, concluded in December 2017, and the eighth wrapped up in 2011.)

According to showrunner Jeff Schaffer, Season 11 will indeed address the pandemic, but in the most Larry was possible. “We figured out a way that we are definitely living in a reality where the pandemic has happened, and we’re addressing the pandemic, and we’re doing stories about it, but not exactly the way you’d expect,” Schaffer said. After all, Larry David’s character on the show would surely revel in the time spent alone and isolated, remote from germs and social interaction.

In a new chat with Mediaite, Jeff Garlin (who plays Larry’s best friend and manager on the show) revealed that Larry David probably only has one more season of the long-running uncomfortable comedy in him. The comedian and “Seinfeld” creator, after all, turned 74 on July 2.

“We could maybe do one more [season], maybe,” Garlin said. “You know, Larry is in his 70s. Don’t get me wrong, he’s in good shape.” But Garlin, who stars in both “Curb Your Enthusiasm” and the long-running ABC comedy “The Goldbergs,” said that the schedule, even for Garlin, at age “fifty-f*cking-nine” is “exhausting.”

Garlin added, “It rips me apart. And the equivalent happens to Larry, ’cause he’s in every scene, working every day, having to be there at 6:30 in the morning. I don’t know if physically he can do more than, let’s say, another season. I think he could do another. I don’t know if he has two in him.”

In a moment that possibly curbed impatience for the new season, Larry David fans were treated to a real-life, very “Curb Your Enthusiasm” encounter courtesy of Page Six last week when David was seen in an altercation with lawyer Alan Dershowitz at a grocery store in Martha’s Vineyard.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.