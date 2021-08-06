‘Dear White People’ Season 4 First Look: Netflix Series Sets Musical Return for Final Season

Fans of Justin Simien's acclaimed comedy-drama won't have to wait much longer for the Netflix show's fourth and final season.

The final season of Justin Simien’s “Dear White People” is drawing near and Netflix subscribers won’t have to wait much longer to stream the show’s final batch of episodes. Netflix unveiled a first look at Season 4 on Friday and announced that the closing volume will premiere September 22.

Netflix’s synopsis for “Dear White People” Season 4 reads:

Set against the backdrop of senior year at Winchester as well as a not-so-distant, post-pandemic future, “Dear White People Vol. 4” finds our characters looking back at the most formative (and theatrical) year of their lives. Both an Afro-futuristic and ’90s-inspired musical event, “Dear White People Vol. 4” is a can’t-miss, farewell experience with one pitch-perfect promise: Sometimes the only way to move forward is to throw it back.

The show’s Season 4 first look doesn’t offer much in the way of plot details but teases a more musical edge to the remaining episodes. “Dear White People” is created by Simien and stars Logan Browning, Brandon P. Bell, Antoinette Robertson, DeRon Horton, John Patrick Amedori, Ashley Blaine Featherson, and Marque Richardson. Simien and executive producer Jaclyn Moore serve as co-showrunners of “Dear White People” Season 4.

Though Simien is closing the door on “Dear White People” with Season 4, the filmmaker is going to continue having a major presence in television; Simien is slated to create, executive produce, and write “Lando,” a limited Disney+ series about the iconic character from the “Star Wars” franchise.

“Dear White People” has received consistently strong reviews from critics. IndieWire’s Ben Travers praised the show’s third season, which premiered in 2019, for its ambitious story arcs and strong performances in his grade B+ review.

“’Dear White People’” Season 3 builds very well on its core goodness — if you enjoyed past seasons, you’ll continue to enjoy this one,” Travers said in his review. :The developing relationships are surprising and honest; the dialogue is sharp; the direction is inventive. The gripes to be had with the new episodes are only in comparison to what’s come before, which are near-perfect seasons of TV. Change is good, especially when grounded in the quest for fresh perspectives, and Season 3 is more than an “A-for-effort” situation, even if it’s not quite A-grade overall.”

Check out the first look of “Dear White People” Season 4 below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uwnuA5B_VXY

