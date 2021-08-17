‘Dear White People’ Final Season Trailer: Vol. 4 Comes to Life Through Song

The halls of Winchester University are filled with harmonies in Justin Simien's last, musical season of the critically acclaimed Netflix series.

“This is how we do it!” The cast and crew of “Dear White People” are kicking it old school with the final season of their Netflix original series, and Vol. 4 is looking a lot like the 1990s. The streaming giant announced over the summer that Justin Simien’s television adaptation would end with Season 4, and earlier this month, audiences got their first glimpse at what was going to be a musical-themed goodbye.

The first trailer for the season certainly emphasizes that music will be sung almost everywhere, whether it’s in the halls of Winchester University or on stage, where it’s traditionally housed. But the desire to return to the past for some is met with just as much urgency to forget about it by others. As the trailer shows us, the jubilant ’90s musical comes under fire from a younger generation of Ivy League students.

“Dear White People” is created by Simien and stars Logan Browning, Brandon P. Bell, Antoinette Robertson, DeRon Horton, John Patrick Amedori, Ashley Blaine Featherson, and Marque Richardson. Simien and executive producer Jaclyn Moore serve as co-showrunners of “Dear White People” Season 4.

The series, initially adapted from Simien’s 2014 feature film, has been a strong critical favorite since it debuted on Netflix back in 2017. IndieWire’s Ben Travers praised the show’s third season, which premiered in 2019, for its ambitious story arcs and strong performances in his grade B+ review.

“The developing relationships are surprising and honest; the dialogue is sharp; the direction is inventive,” Travers said in his review. “The gripes to be had with the new episodes are only in comparison to what’s come before, which are near-perfect seasons of TV. Change is good, especially when grounded in the quest for fresh perspectives, and Season 3 is more than an ‘A-for-effort’ situation, even if it’s not quite A-grade overall.”

Simien himself has continued to flourish as a director. “Bad Hair,” a horror film he wrote and directed, debuted at Sundance in 2020 before premiering on Hulu. He is currently slated to create, executive produce, and write “Lando,” a limited series for Disney+ about the iconic character from the “Star Wars” franchise.

You can watch the full trailer for “Dear White People” Season 4 below, as well as its new poster.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oQ1XS3W4plU

“Dear White People” Season 4 drops Wednesday, September 22 on Netflix.



