‘Eternals’ Final Trailer: Chloé Zhao Puts Her Cosmic Stamp on the Marvel Cinematic Universe

The final trailer for “Eternals,” two-time Academy Award-winning “Nomadland” director Chloé Zhao’s entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has arrived. As this latest, sweeping look at the cosmic ensemble adventure reveals, the Marvel Studios/Disney release will most definitely be shown “only in theaters” when it opens on November 5.

That’s unlike other recent Disney releases such as “Black Widow,” which opened day-and-date in theaters and on Premium Access Disney+ to much legal ballyhoo in the form of a lawsuit from Scarlett Johansson. Marvel president Kevin Feige has been firm about preserving a theatrical experience for “Eternals,” whose massive ensemble includes Salma Hayek, Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Kit Harington, Angelina Jolie, Barry Keoghan, Brian Tyree Henry, and Kumail Nanjiani.

“I think a theater would be my preference and Chloé [Zhao]’s preference. We will see where we go with it,” Kevin Feige told Variety at the recent premiere of the MCU film “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.” (Unlike “Black Widow,” that film will hit Disney Plus after a 45-day window.)

For Marvel fans and neophytes alike, the trailer introduces the Eternals as an advanced, immortal race of aliens who have lived on the Earth in secret for eons. The group must band together to protect the human race against their evil adversaries, the Deviants.

The Eternals were first created by Jack Kirby, and made their original appearance in “The Eternals #1” back in July 1976. Initially imagined as protectors of Earth, they’ve long been engaged in a battle with the Deviants. Throughout decades of expanding comic book mythology, the Eternals have fought the Deviants as well as each other, and Zhao’s film looks to combine those struggles.

Zhao has promised that her signature filmmaking style — lush vistas, magic-hour lighting — will be well on display in this film. As the director told The Hollywood Reporter, “I shot exactly the way I wanted to shoot. On location. A lot of magic hour. Three-hundred-sixty degrees on the same camera as I did on ‘Nomadland.’ Same rigs. It’s a bit surreal. I’m still waiting for the shoe to drop. It hasn’t. I think I got lucky in that Marvel wants to take risks and do something different.”

