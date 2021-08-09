‘F9’ Remains on Top of VOD Charts as ‘Pig’ and ‘Roadrunner’ Make Strong Debuts

Nicolas Cage and Anthony Bourdain are now available at home; so is the Sony Animation title "Vivo," which debuted on Netflix.

Home viewing competition this week was stiff. It included the HBO Max same-day premiere of “The Suicide Squad” and ongoing availability of Disney’s “Black Widow” and “Jungle Cruise” for an extra $29.99 for Disney+ subscribers. The two titles that could break through were “Pig” (Neon/$6.99) and “Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain” (Focus/$19.99), both of which added VOD play after three weeks in theaters.

Many Nicolas Cage movies are genre-exercise VOD exclusives, but “Pig” stands out with excellent reviews (82 Metacritic) and his performance as a truffle hunter in search of his beloved pig received some the best reviews of his career. It placed on all three charts and as high as #2 on iTunes. (Vudu and FandangoNow, both on-demand movie sites under the same ownership, combined under the Vudu brand this week.)

“Roadrunner,” released Friday, is #7 on iTunes. Vudu reports that though the title is just below its top 10, it was their third-highest ranked new release.

Samba TV, an app that tracks home viewing, estimates 2.8 million U.S. households saw “Squad” this weekend. “Black Widow” adds other PVOD carriers Tuesday after an initial month exclusive on the studio’s streaming platform.

Top placement for the second week goes to “F9” (Universal/$29.99). “A Quiet Place Part II” (Paramount/$4.99), is next best overall with #2 at Google Play, #3 at iTunes and Vudu.

Beyond that, little else changed. “The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard” (Lionsgate/$19.99), “Wrath of Man” (United Artists/$5.99), and “Godzilla vs. Kong” (Warner Bros./$5.99) remain on all three charts. “Wrath” and “Godzilla” have ranked since late May.

“Luca,” which began as a no-surcharge Disney+ exclusive, added PVOD ($19.99) and placed #6 at Vudu. It ranked just below the top 10 at iTunes and Google Play.

The Netflix chart returns to wider diversity after multiple weeks of “Twilight” and “Fear Street” franchise films. “Vivo,” their Sony Animation animation acquisition, hit #1 immediately at release. The Cuba-set film includes songs from Lin-Manuel Miranda. Originally scheduled for late 2020 theatrical release, it is another example of the damage done for exhibition by Covid. At that threat reemerges with the Delta variant, Sony’s decision to sell it off for home play looks like the right choice.

Just behind “Vivo” are two more debuts. “Aftermath,” a horror entry about a couple encountering unforeseen problems after they purchase a home, is #2. “The Vault,” previously a strong VOD release, enters at #3. “The Swarm,” a French film about a farmer who finds that the edible grasshoppers she cultivated are out of control, is #6.

Two 1995 titles of minor note — Damon Wayans comedy “Major Payne” and early cyberthriller “The Net” starring Sandra Bullock (actual line: “Where can I hook up my modem?”) — are currently #5 and #9 at Netflix.

iTunes and Google Play rank films daily by number of transactions, irrespective of revenue accrued. These are the listings for Monday, August 9.

iTunes

1. F9 (Universal) – $19.99

2. Pig (Neon) – $5.99

3. A Quiet Place Part II (Paramount) – $4.99

4. Wrath of Man (United Artists) – $5.99

5. Godzilla vs. Kong (Warner Bros.) – $5.99

6. The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard (Lionsgate) – $19.99

7. Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain (Focus) – $19.99

8. Minari (A24) – $0.99

9. Dream Horse (Universal) – $4.99

10. Nobody (Universal) – $5.99

Google Play

1. F9 (Universal) – $19.99

2. A Quiet Place Part II (Paramount) – $4.99

3. The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard (Lionsgate) – $19.99

4. Wrath of Man (United Artists) – $5.99

5. Nobody (Universal) – $5.99

6. Godzilla vs. Kong (Warner Bros.) – $5.99

7. Pig (Neon) – $6.99

8. Mortal Kombat (Warner Bros.) – $5.99

9. The Forever Purge (Universal) – $19.99

10. Venom (Sony) – $2.99

Vudu

Vudu ranks by revenue earned, not transactions, which elevates Premium VOD titles. This list covers August 2-8

1. F9 (Universal) – $19.99

2. The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard (Lionsgate) – $19.99

3. A Quiet Place Part II (Paramount) – $4.99

4. The Forever Purge (Universal) – $19.99

5. Godzilla vs. Kong (Warner Bros.) – $5.99

6. Luca (Disney) – $19.99

7. Wrath of Man (United Artists) – $5.99

8. The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It (Warner Bros.) – $19.99

9. Pig (Neon) – $6.99

10. Peter Rabbit 2 (Sony) – $19.99

Netflix Movies

Most viewed, current ranking as of Monday, August 9; originals include both Netflix-produced and Netflix-acquired titles they initially presented in the U.S.

1. Vivo (2021 animated Netflix original)

2. Aftermath (2021 Netflix original)

3. The Vault (2021 VOD release)

4. The Losers (2010 theatrical release)

5. Major Payne (1995 theatrical release)

6. The Swarm (2021 Netflix French original)

7. Resort to Love (2021 Netflix original)

8. Poms (2019 theatrical release)

9. The Net (1995 theatrical release)

10. Rurouni Kenshin: The Beginning (2021 Netflix original)

