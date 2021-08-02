‘F9’ Tops All VOD Charts While Paramount Slashes ‘A Quiet Place Part II’ Price to $4.99

The Vin Diesel action franchise dominates homes after five weeks in theaters; the more acclaimed "In the Heights" and "Zola" fare less well.

“F9” (Universal/$19.99) is #1 on all four VOD charts we follow. It leads both on FandangoNow and Vudu, which list by rental revenue, and iTunes and Google Play, which rank by volume of renters. That suggests total dominance of home interest, but there’s a big caveat with “Jungle Cruise,” which opened #1 at the box office. It’s also available on Disney+ for $29.99 and the studio reported worldwide PVOD revenue of over $30 million for its first weekend. How much of that came from the U.S.is unclear, but the guess is most since VOD penetration is still lacking overseas.

Universal typically allows three weeks before opening the PVOD box office, but “F9” is the studio’s first title to wait five weeks. It grossed over $50 million on its opening weekend and under Universal’s agreement with theaters that meant a minimum 31 days for VOD.

“A Quiet Place Part II” made a surprising move in its second week of VOD availability: After two weeks at $19.99, Paramount dropped the price to $4.99. ($5.99 is normal for second-tier VOD.) Released in theaters May 28, it was #2 at iTunes and Google Play, and was the highest non-premium performer at Vudu and FandangoNow.

Related 'Jungle Cruise' Beats Box-Office Expectations as 'Old' Plummets. How Is This PVOD's Fault?

Landmark Theatres Hit with $48 Million Lawsuit Over Departure from NYC's 57 West Related Emmy Predictions 2021: Best TV Movie -- A Tight Race for a Tricky Honor

Every Episode of 'Rick and Morty,' Ranked

Reducing the price also reduces the studio’s share of the return: It’s 80 percent for PVOD, 70 percent if standard pricing. The drop to $4.99 may speak to the length of time since theatrical release or to the amount of play it’s seen on Paramount+. It could also be a defensive move against competition, with the addition of “F9” and “Jungle Cruise” at home.

screenshot

Two other high-profile PVOD releases fell short on all charts. “In the Heights” (Warner Bros./$19.99) became available about two months after its combined theatrical/HBO Max debut. Unlike nearly all similar releases, it failed to make the top 10 of any chart. It ranked just outside the top 10 at iTunes and GooglePlay. “Zola” (A24/$19.99), which grossed $4.6 million from its June 30 theatrical release, is currently below the top 40 on both charts.

“The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard,” along with “Wrath of Man” (United Artists/$5.99) and “The Forever Purge” (Universal/$19.99) joined “F9” and “Quiet” in placing on all four charts. Newly available “Peter Rabbit 2” (Sony/$19.99) placed on three charts after seven weeks of theaters only.

New this week, on one chart each, are “Ride the Eagle” (Decal/$6.99), #5 at iTunes, “Batman: The Long Halloween Part Two” (Warner Bros./$19.99) #7 at Vudu, and “Finding You” (Roadside Attractions/$12.99) #10 at FandangoNow.

Netflix has moved on from its two-week “Twilight” domination with a return mostly to their original titles. At #1, however, is “The Losers,” a low-impact 2010 Warner Bros. release starring Zoe Saldana, Chris Evans, and Idris Elba. The action-comic adaptation benefited from unfamiliarity, and perhaps the sense of being new.

Romantic comedy “Resort to Love” at #2 is the highest new original. “Blood Red Sky,” a German thriller, is #3, “The Last Mercenary,” a French action comedy with Jean-Claude Van Damme is #5, and the Japanese “Rurouni Kenshin: The Beginnings” is #8. Their “Fear Street” trilogy, bumped when Twilight titles took five slots, have returned.

iTunes and Google Play rank films daily by number of transactions, irrespective of revenue accrued. These are the listings for Monday, August 2.

iTunes

1. F9 (Universal) – $19.99

2. A Quiet Place Part II (Paramount) – $4.99

3. Wrath of Man (United Artists) – $5.99

4. The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard (Lionsgate) – $19.99

5. Ride the Eagle (Decal) – $6.99

6. Nobody (Universal) – $5.99

7. Peter Rabbit 2 (Sony) – $19.99

8. The Courier (Roadside Attractions) – $2.99

9. The Paper Tigers (Well Go) – $0.99

10.. The Forever Purge (Universal) – $19.99

Google Play

1. F9 (Universal) – $19.99

2. A Quiet Place Part II (Paramount) – $4.99

3. The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard (Lionsgate) – $19.99

4. Wrath of Man (United Artists) – $5.99

5. Nobody (Universal) – $5.99

6. Godzilla vs. Kong (Warner Bros.) – $5.99

7. The Forever Purge (Universal) – $19.99

8. Mortal Kombat (Warner Bros.) – $5.99

9. Werewolves Within (IFC) – $6.99

10. A Quiet Place (Paramount) – $2.99

FandangoNow and Vudu rank by revenue earned, not transactions, which elevates Premium VOD titles. These listings cover July 26-August 1

FandangoNOW

1. F9 (Universal) – $19.99

2. The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard (Lionsgate) – $19.99

3. The Forever Purge (Universal) – $19.99

4. Peter Rabbit 2 (Sony) – $19.99

5. A Quiet Place Part II (Paramount) – $4.99

6. The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It (Warner Bros.) – $19.99

7. Wrath of Man (United Artists) – $5.99

8. Mortal Kombat (Warner Bros.) – $19.99

9. Cruella (Disney) – $29.99

10. Finding You (Roadside Attractions) – $12.99

Vudu

1. F9 (Universal) – $19.99

2. The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard (Lionsgate) – $19.99

3. Peter Rabbit 2 (Sony) – $19.99

4. A Quiet Place Part II (Paramount) – $4.99

5. The Forever Purge (Universal) – $19.99

6. The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It (Warner Bros.) – $19.99

7. Batman: The Long Halloween Part Two (Warner Bros.) – $19.99

8. Nobody (Universal) – $5.99

9. The Wrath of Man (United Artists) – $5.99

10. Werewolves Within (IFC) – $6.99

Netflix Movies

Most viewed, current ranking as of Monday, August 2; originals include both Netflix-produced and Netflix-acquired titles.

1. The Losers (2010 theatrical release)

2. Resort to Love (2021 Netflix original)

3. The Vault (2021 VOD/ theatrical release)

4. Blood Red Sky (2021 Netflix original)

5. The Last Mercenary (2021 Netflix original)

6. Fear Street Part One 1994 (2001 Netflix original)

7. Five Feet Apart (2019 theatrical release)

8. Rurouni Kenshin: The Beginning (2021 Netflix original)

9. Fear Street Part III 1666 (2021 Netflix original)

10. Fear Street Part II 1978 (2021 Netflix original)

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.