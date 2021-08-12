Hans Zimmer Composed a Second ‘Dune’ Score for Film’s Massive Behind-the-Scenes Book

The limited edition of the new making-of "Dune" book will cost fans just under $600. It's that big.

Just how massive is Denis Villeneuve’s upcoming “Dune” adaptation? Apparently it’s big enough to inspire two original Hans Zimmer scores. It was already known that Oscar winner Zimmer was composing the original score for Villeneuve’s “Dune” theatrical release, but now io9 confirms Zimmer has written additional and separate original score music inspired by the making-of “Dune” book that is being published in tandem with the film’s October release.

As reported by io9: “The Oscar-winning composer of ‘Dune’ was so inspired when he looked at the upcoming behind-the-scenes book from Insight Editions, he decided to write some musical accompaniment. ‘The Art and Soul of Dune,’ written by the film’s executive producer Tanya Lapointe, will have a dedicated Zimmer score available to download and stream upon release on October 22—the same date as the film’s debut—and the book will be available both in standard and limited editions.”

The standard edition of “The Art and Soul of Dune” costs $50, but the limited edition will run just under $600 and be limited to only 700 copies. The special edition features 80 pages of exclusive art from the movie, and each copy is signed by author Lapointe, director Villeneuve, cinematographer Greig Fraser, and stars Timothee Chalamet and Josh Brolin. Also featured is exclusive on-set photography by Fraser. Both the limited edition and standard editions of the book feature in-depth interviews with Villeneuve, Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, and more.

Anyone who has been following the making of “Dune” probably isn’t too surprised to hear Zimmer has composed original music for a making-of book release. Zimmer ranks Frank Herbert’s “Dune” as one of his favorite childhood books and couldn’t turn down the opportunity to compose the score for Villeneuve’s movie, even if that meant passing on composing the “Tenet” score for frequent collaborator Hans Zimmer.

“I have to do [“Dune”],” Zimmer said ahead of production. “Chris [Nolan] understands I have to do it. He’s going to be just fine.”

Last summer while he was in the thick of composing the “Dune” original score, Zimmer said he was “driving everybody crazy because I’m so full of ideas.” The composer said working with Villeneuve was “totally and utterly inspiring.”

“Right now I’m in the middle of making these sounds,” Zimmer said at the time. “I just have these ideas, and it’s like this every day. I’m doing all these experiments, and I have no idea if any of them will ever really end up in the movie. But we are so dedicated, trying to do something different, to do solid and honorable work, and do justice to the book.”

“Dune” fans will get to hear both of Zimmer’s scores (one of the movie, one for the book) on October 22.

