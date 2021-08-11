IndieWire Earns 6 Southern California Journalism Award Nominations, Including Best Website

The annual Southern California Journalism Awards recognized IndieWire's overall website, plus television criticism, film features, and more.

The annual Southern California Journalism Awards have recognized IndieWire’s overall website, plus film features, television criticism, and multimedia, with six nominations. Each year, the Los Angeles Press Club presents its annual awards to “support, promote, and defend quality journalism in Southern California.” Nominations include news feature, obituary, television criticism, and multimedia. IndieWire is also nominated in the “website, news organization exclusive to the internet” category, which recognizes the entire staff.

Deputy editor TV and TV critic Ben Travers was nominated in the Criticism of TV category, with his reviews of “Ted Lasso,” “City So Real,” and “Ratched” earning particular attention. Also on the TV side, deputy editor Film and TV Craft Chris O’Falt, creative producer Leonardo Adrian Garcia, TV editor Kristen Lopez, associate editor TV Steve Greene, and craft and animation editor Bill Desowitz were nominated for best Multimedia Package for their work on “IndieWire Influencers: TV.”

Executive editor and VP Editorial Strategy Eric Kohn was nominated in the News Feature section for his “Inside the Oscars Ceremony, Where the Academy Needed ‘Parasite’ More than ‘Parasite’ Needed It.” O’Falt was also nominated in the Entertainment News section for his “The Unbridgeable Divide: How True/False’s Celebrated Partnership With an Evangelical Church Imploded,” which dug into the simmering tensions that led to major changes at the annual documentary festival.

Managing editor Christian Blauvelt also earned a nod in the Obituary/In Appreciation category for his Sean Connery obituary, “Sean Connery Dies: He Invented the Action Hero and Embodied the ’60s Sexual Revolution.”

“I’m incredibly proud of our team,” said IndieWire Editor in Chief Dana Harris-Bridson. “These nominations are a core sample of the great work they produce every day and it’s an honor to have it recognized by the Los Angeles Press Club.”

The awards will be presented at a ceremony later this year.

