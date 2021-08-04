‘Kate’ Trailer: Mary Elizabeth Winstead Has 24 Hours to Get Revenge in Netflix Assassin Thriller

This race-against-the-clock thriller could be Netflix's first big hit of the fall movie season.

Mary Elizabeth Winstead has already showed that she’s more than capable of leading an action movie, thanks to her supporting role as Huntress in the DC Comics tentpole “Birds of Prey,” and now she’s getting the star vehicle she deserves with Netflix’s ticking-clock assassin thriller “Kate.” Winstead stars in the eponymous role opposite Woody Harrelson. The movie was helmed by French director Cedric Nicolas-Troyan, perhaps best known to U.S. audiences for directing the “Snow White and the Hunstman” sequel “The Huntsman: Winter’s War.”

The official synopsis for “Kate” from Netflix reads: “Meticulous and preternaturally skilled, Kate is the perfect specimen of a finely tuned assassin at the height of her game. But when she uncharacteristically blows an assignment targeting a member of the yakuza in Tokyo, she quickly discovers she’s been poisoned, a brutally slow execution that gives her less than 24 hours to exact revenge on her killers. As her body swiftly deteriorates, Kate forms an unlikely bond with the teenage daughter of one of her past victims. Starring Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Woody Harrelson, and directed by Cedric Nicolas-Troyan, ‘Kate’ follows a burned assassin’s furious pursuit of one last self-appointed job.”

Winstead told Entertainment Weekly earlier this year that “Kate” is “a heartfelt, brutal assassin story.” The actress performed many of her own stunts in the movie, and Nicolas-Troyan said one fight scene between Winstead and Japanese singer-songwriter Miyavi proved especially challenging.

“The hardest one to shoot was the one with Mary and Miyavi inside the apartment,” the director said “We couldn’t shoot that with stunt doubles, so they had to do it themselves. You had two actors that are doing very, very close-contact stunt work. We thought something bad could happen there. This one was definitely making me nervous.”

“Kate” also stars Tadanobu Asano, Michiel Huisman, and Jun Kunimura. Of landing Harrelson for his Netflix movie, Nicolas-Troyan told EW, “Woody is Woody. He’s an adventure in itself, for sure. But he’s very committed and he is super easy to work with. He gives that swagger to that character. He wasn’t on the set for very long but we made it count.”

“Kate” will stream on Netflix beginning September 10. The streaming giant also confirms the movie will play in select theaters. Watch the official trailer for the assassin thriller in the trailer below.

