‘Lord of the Rings’ First Look: Amazon Confirms Sept. 2022 Premiere, Weekly Episode Releases

Amazon's "Rings" carries a $450-million production budget, making it the most expensive season of TV ever made.

Amazon has confirmed its “Lord of the Rings” television series will make its world premiere Friday, September 2, 2022. The series, which wrapped production on its first season in New Zealand on Monday, will stream on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. Amazon will give “Lord of the Rings” a weekly release format, rather than debut all episodes at once. The studio says the series is still without an official title. The first photo above is from the premiere, but Amazon won’t reveal which actor/character is represented.

While “Lord of the Rings” fans now have a premiere date for the Amazon series, they are still without any major plot specifics. The Amazon release accompanying the announcement reads: “The new epic drama brings to screens for the very first time J.R.R. Tolkien’s fabled Second Age of Middle-earth’s history. Beginning in a time of relative peace, thousands of years before the events of ‘The Hobbit’ and ‘The Lord of the Rings’ books, the series follows an ensemble cast of characters, both familiar and new, as they confront the long-feared re-emergence of evil to Middle-earth.”

As for characters that will appear in Amazon’s “Lord of the Rings” series, that information also remains under wraps. Here is the official ensemble cast: Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Maxim Baldry, Nazanin Boniadi, Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Charles Edwards, Trystan Gravelle, Sir Lenny Henry, Ema Horvath, Markella Kavenagh, Joseph Mawle, Tyroe Muhafidin, Sophia Nomvete, Lloyd Owen, Megan Richards, Dylan Smith, Charlie Vickers, Leon Wadham, Benjamin Walker, Daniel Weyman, and Sara Zwangobani.

“The journey begins September 2, 2022 with the premiere of our original ‘The Lord of the Rings’ series on Prime Video,” said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios, in a statement. “I can’t express enough just how excited we all are to take our global audience on a new and epic journey through Middle-earth! Our talented producers, cast, creative, and production teams have worked tirelessly in New Zealand to bring this untold and awe-inspiring vision to life.”

Showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay added, “As Bilbo says, ‘Now I think I am quite ready to go on another journey.’ Living and breathing Middle-earth these many months has been the adventure of a lifetime. We cannot wait for fans to have the chance to do so as well.”

The first two episodes of Amazon’s “Lord of the Rings” were directed by J.A. Bayona, best known for helming “The Orphanage,” “The Impossible,” and “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.” Wayne Che Yip directed four episodes of the series, while Charlotte Brändström helmed two episodes.

Amazon is sticking with its Labor Day premiere strategy as “Lord of the Rings” follows the first-weekend-of-September launches of “The Boys” Season 2 and “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan.”

Amazon

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.