TV Academy Honors ‘Primal,’ ‘Love, Death & Robots,’ and More Juried Award Winners

The Television Academy announced the juried award winners for the 2021 Emmy Awards on Wednesday, with Netflix’s animated anthology series “Love, Death & Robots” scoring four separate accolades, the only series to earn multiple awards.

Winners for “Love, Death & Robots” include production designer Robert Valley, background artist Patricio Betteo, stop-motion animator Dan Gill, and character designer Laurent Nicolas. Rounding out the rest of the animation honors were storyboard artist David Krentz for his work on “Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal” and lead character layout artist Nik Ranieri for “The Simpsons.”

This year’s juried award categories included prizes for Individual Achievement in Animation, Costumes for a Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Program, Innovation in Interactive Programming, and Motion Design. These honors will be presented at the 2021 Creative Arts Emmy Awards, which take place at L.A. Live the weekend of September 11 and 12 at 5 p.m. on Saturday and at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Sunday, with an edited presentation broadcast Saturday, Sept. 18 at 8 p.m. on FXX.

Entrants into juried categories are screened by a panel of professionals in the corresponding peer group with an understanding that one, more than one, or no entries might be awarded an Emmy. As such, there are no nominees. Instead, entries go through a one-step evaluation and voting process. According to the Television Academy, deliberations include open discussions of each entry, as well as a review of merits with regard to Emmy consideration.

A complete list of juried winners for the 72nd Emmy Awards can be found below.

Outstanding Individual Achievement in Animation

The juried awards bestowed for Individual Achievement in Animation reflect the variety of artistic achievements that contribute to the creation of 2D- and 3D-animated content and the talented artists who drive animation excellence.

“Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal” • “Plague of Madness” • Adult Swim • Cartoon Network Studios

David Krentz, Storyboard Artist

“Love, Death + Robots” • “Ice” • Netflix • Blur Studio for Netflix

Robert Valley, Production Designer

“Love, Death + Robots” • “Ice” • Netflix • Blur Studio for Netflix

Patricio Betteo, Background Artist

“Love, Death + Robots” • “All Through the House” • Netflix • Blur Studio for Netflix

Dan Gill, Stop Motion Animator

“Love, Death + Robots” • “Automated Customer Service” • Netflix • Blur Studio for Netflix

Laurent Nicolas, Character Designer

“The Simpsons” • “Wad Goals” • FOX • A Gracie Films Production in association with 20th Television Animation

Nik Ranieri, Lead Character Layout Artist

Outstanding Costumes for a Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Program

“In this year’s Emmys competition, Variety, Nonfiction, and Reality returns to a Juried Award to recognize excellence in a category that has grown to include so many genres,” said Luke Reichle, costume design and supervision governor. “All three winning shows are superb examples of the art of costume design and supervision, showing great creativity in the conception and execution of each unique vision,” said Governor Laura Guzik.

“Black Is King” • Disney+ • Walt Disney Studios

Zerina Akers, Costume Designer

Timothy White, Costume Supervisor

“The Masked Singer” • “Super 8 – The Plot Chickens! Part 2” • FOX • FOX Alternative Entertainment

Marina Toybina, Costume Designer

Grainne O’Sullivan, Costume Supervisor

Gabrielle Letamendi, Assistant Costume Designer

Lucia Maldonado, Assistant Costume Designer

“Sherman’s Showcase Black History Month Spectacular” • IFC • The Riddle Entertainment Group, Emerald Street, Get Lifted and RadicalMedia

Ariyela Wald-Cohain, Costume Designer

Patty Malkin, Costume Supervisor

Erica Schwartz, Assistant Costume Supervisor

Outstanding Innovation in Interactive Programming

“The excellent work in ‘For All Mankind’ showcases the power of an interactive and immersive story to provide a unique, one-of-a-kind experience for the audience,” said Interactive Media Governor Lori Schwartz.

“This creative team embraced new technology that will inspire better and even higher-quality use of AR storytelling in the future,” said Governor Chris Thomes.

“For All Mankind: Time Capsule” • Apple TV+ • Apple / Tall Ship Productions

Apple

Tall Ship Productions

Outstanding Motion Design

“The work of this motion design team was innovative and original and truly carried the narrative like nothing we had ever seen,” said Greg Kupiec, motion and title design governor.

“This Emmy-winning work encourages others to continue raising the standard of motion design and to bring awareness of the art and significance of motion design in creating television excellence,” said Governor Lauraine Gibbons.

“Calls” • Apple TV+ • Apple / Studiocanal / Bad Hombre Productions in association with CANAL+

Alexie Tylevich, Creative Director

Ethan Stickley, Designer/Animator

Scott Ulrich, Animator

Daisuke Goto, Animator

Chi Hong, Animator

James Connelly, Editor

