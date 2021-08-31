‘Mayor of Kingstown’ Trailer: Jeremy Renner and Kyle Chandler Run Taylor Sheridan’s Paramount+ Series

Paramount+'s upcoming gritty drama from the "Yellowstone" creator hopes to expand the "Taylor Sheridan universe."

Paramount+ is rounding out its drama roster with the star-studded “Mayor of Kingstown,” which is slated to premiere November 14 on the streaming service. ViacomCBS unveiled a first-look trailer during a panel at the Television Critics Association 2021 Summer Press Tour on Tuesday. Watch it below.

The 10-episode “Mayor of Kingstown” hails from Taylor Sheridan, the co-creator of the Emmy-nominated “Yellowstone” series, as well as “Yellowstone” series regular Hugh Dillon. Speaking during an executive panel earlier on Tuesday, ViacomCBS’ chief programming officer Tanya Giles said the series was part of the company’s “expanding Taylor Sheridan universe,” which is built on the back of the extremely popular Kevin Costner-led “Yellowstone.”

Per ViacomCBS, “Mayor of Kingstown” follows the McLusky family — power brokers in Kingstown, Mich., where the business of incarceration is the only thriving industry. Tackling themes of systemic racism, corruption, and inequality, the series provides a stark look at their attempt to bring order and justice to a town that has neither.

The series is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios, and stars Academy Award nominee Jeremy Renner, Academy Award winner Dianne Wiest, Emmy Award winner Kyle Chandler, Hugh Dillon, Taylor Handley, Emma Laird, and Tobi Bamtefa.

“Mayor of Kingstown” is executive produced by Sheridan, Dillon, Jeremy Renner, Antoine Fuqua, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, and Michael Friedman. The series marks the second major television project for Sheridan, who has served as a writer on several recent films such as “Sicario: Day of the Solado,” “Without Remorse,” and “Those Who Wish Me Dead,” the latter-most of which he also directed. “Mayor of Kingstown” is the latest project to come from Sheridan’s deal with MTV Entertainment and ViacomCBS; the upcoming show and “Yellowstone” prequel “1883,” which will premiere December 19 on Paramount+, are the first titles from his exclusive multi-year pact with the companies.

As for the “Mayor of Kingstown” trailer, much of the first look is focused on Renner’s character as he attempts to navigate a gritty and unpredictable prison system. Renner has been best-known in recent years for his portrayal of Clint Barton/Hawkeye in Disney’s “Marvel Cinematic Universe” superhero franchise. He will reprise the role in Disney+’s upcoming “Hawkeye” miniseries, which will premiere November 24. Renner also voiced the superhero in several episodes of “What If…?,” which is currently rolling out new episodes on Disney+.

