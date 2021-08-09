‘Midnight Mass’ First Trailer: Mike Flanagan Follows ‘Bly Manor’ with Another Spooky Netflix Series

Set on a mysterious island, "Midnight Mass" returns the "Doctor Sleep" director to Netflix on September 24.

“The Haunting of Hill House” and “Haunting of Bly Manor” creator Mike Flanagan returns to Netflix this fall with another spooky new series, “Midnight Mass.” The seven-episode limited series features Flanagan cast members new and old, and the writer-director is shaking things up by subbing out a big haunted house and setting his new show on a shadowy island where things definitely aren’t right. Check out the first teaser trailer below.

Here’s the official synopsis from Netflix: “From ‘The Haunting of Hill House’ creator Mike Flanagan, ‘Midnight Mass’ tells the tale of a small, isolated island community whose existing divisions are amplified by the return of a disgraced young man (Zach Gilford) and the arrival of a charismatic priest (Hamish Linklater). When Father Paul’s appearance on Crockett Island coincides with unexplained and seemingly miraculous events, a renewed religious fervor takes hold of the community — but do these miracles come at a price?”

Created and directed by Flanagan, the seven episode limited series also stars Kate Siegel (Flanagan’s wife and frequent collaborator), Rahul Abburi, Crystal Balint, Matt Biedel, Alex Essoe, Annarah Cymone, Annabeth Gish, Rahul Kohli, Kristin Lehman, Robert Longstreet, Igby Rigney, Samantha Sloyan, Henry Thomas, and Michael Trucco. The series is executive-produced by Flanagan and Trevor Macy for Intrepid Pictures.

Flanagan wrapped production on the project back in December 2020 after an uninterrupted 83 days of shooting that included strict COVID safety protocols.

Flanagan shared a letter accompanying the release of the trailer that reads as follows:

I’m just going to admit it… ‘Midnight Mass’ is my favorite project so far. As a former altar boy, about to celebrate 3 years of sobriety, it’s hard not to see what makes this so personal. The ideas at the root of this show scare me to my core. There is darkness at work on Crockett Island. Some of it is supernatural, but the scariest is born of human nature. The darkness that animates this story isn’t hard to see in our world, unfortunately. But this show is about something else as well… faith itself. One of the great mysteries of human nature. How even in the darkness, in the worst of it, in the absence of light — and hope — we sign. I hope you enjoy our song.

“Midnight Mass” will begin streaming on Netflix on September 24.

