‘Clickbait’ Trailer: Netflix Kidnapping Thriller Puts Adrien Grenier in the Hot Seat

Zoe Kazan has to save — then defend — her brother in a limited series about finding not just the missing person, but the truth.

The latest limited series from Netflix looks to be drawing on a lot of topics seen swirling around social media, from bad men to internet conspiracy theories. Basedon the first trailer, which you can see below, “Clickbait” aims to be an edgy look at the ways we examine people and the simmering secrets that lie underneath.

The series tells the story of Nick Brewer (Adrien Grenier) who one day disappears. As his wife (Betty Gabriel) and sister (Zoe Kazan) start looking for him, a livestream pops up showing Nick holding signs alleging he’s beaten and murdered women. When the videos hit five million views Nick will die. Are the allegations true? Do they prove the seemingly perfect family man has something to hide? Or is this part of a twisted game by the kidnapper to illustrate the danger within society’s snap judgements?

Expanding on the dueling boat scene from “The Dark Knight,” the premise (and trailer) draw to mind everything from social experiment horror films like “The Box” to twisty relationship dramas like “Gone Girl.” Gabriel and Kazan are always welcome treats to see on-screen, and the series comes to us Tony Ayres (“Stateless”) and Christian White (“Relic”). “Session 9” helmer Brad Anderson will direct.

Australian based Matchbox Pictures and Tony Ayres Productions (TAP) together with Heyday Television produced the series for Netflix. All three companies are part of NBCUniversal International Studios, a division of Universal Studio Group. David Heyman (“Once Upon a Time In Hollywood,” “Gravity”) is a NWEP through his production company, Heyday Television. Tom Winchester serves as an executive producer for Heyday Television.

The streaming service has been on a roll with content this year, touting they’ll release one new movie every week in 2021 and already putting out plenty of television series. Alongside “Clickbait,” Netflix recently unleashed the first trailer for “Midnight Mass,” the newest series from “Hill House” creator Mike Flanagan. That series “tells the tale of a small, isolated island community whose existing divisions are amplified by the return of a disgraced young man (Zach Gilford) and the arrival of a charismatic priest (Hamish Linklater). When Father Paul’s appearance on Crockett Island coincides with unexplained and seemingly miraculous events, a renewed religious fervor takes hold of the community — but do these miracles come at a price?”

You can watch the full “Clickbait” trailer below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QwVLObz0MGs

“Clickbait” premieres Wednesday, August 25 on Netflix.

