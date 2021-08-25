Netflix Sets Its Own ‘Global Fan Event’ for September, Highlighting 70 New and Returning Titles

Rather than lean on shared fan gatherings like Comic-Con, Netflix is the latest entertainment company to create an event exclusively for its own originals.

“Tudum.” It’s the sound you hear whenever you begin streaming a Netflix title, and it’s also the name of the company’s upcoming virtual event built to highlight Netflix programs.

Netflix’s first Tudum event will be held September 25. Per the company, Tudum will feature Netflix’s biggest stars and creators from around the world, representing over 70 series, films and specials. Guests will join the virtual stage for a day full of exclusives and first-looks. The live stream will begin at 9 a.m. PT and will be broadcast across Netflix’s YouTube channels worldwide, in addition to Twitter and Twitch. There will also be pre-shows spotlighting Korean and Indian series and films, along with anime content that will kick-off at 5 a.m. PT on specific channels. The day’s events will include new trailers and clips, interactive panels, and conversations with the creators and stars from Netflix.

Netflix’s decision to host its own convention marks a continued trend of entertainment companies skirting shared industry events, like Comic-Con, in favor of creating fan-festivals all their own. WarnerMedia held its first DC FanDome event last year, where it teased news about a variety of its upcoming superhero films and shows, while Disney announced a myriad of “Star Wars” projects and other major titles during its Investor Day event last December. Disney also has the D23 Expo, a biannual event for official fan club members that doubles as a day of trailer debuts and high-profile programming announcements.

Tudum will feature new looks at many of Netflix’s most recent popular titles and upcoming releases, including returning seasons of “Stranger Things,” “Bridgerton,” “The Witcher,” “La Casa De Papel,” and “Cobra Kai,” as well as blockbuster films like “Red Notice,” “Don’t Look Up,” “Extraction,” “The Harder They Fall,” and “The Old Guard.” Other titles that will be featured during the event range from “Army of Thieves, “”Black Crab,” “Cowboy Bebop,” and “Emily in Paris” to “Ozark,” “The Sandman,” “The Umbrella Academy,” “Vikings: Valhalla,” “and “The Witcher: Blood Origins,” among others.



Netflix’s output has been considerable over the last year-and-a-half despite pandemic-related production issues. The streaming service has premiered a handful of high-profile titles recently, including “Sweet Tooth,” “Shadow and Bone,” “Ratched,” and films such as Zack Snyder’s “Army of the Dead” and “America: The Motion Picture.”

Check out Netflix’s teaser for Tudum below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H0aoURo_eMI

