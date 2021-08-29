Oscars 2022: Best Supporting Actress Predictions

Veteran winners vie for Oscars against newcomers in a crowded field.

At the fall film festivals, the long list of possible Supporting Actress contenders will be whittled down. Several Oscar perennials are looking for yet another nod. Having just collected her third statue, Frances McDormand (“Nomadland”) rejoins the Wes Anderson ensemble as a journalist who goes to bed with a young ’60s activist (Timothée Chalamet) in Wes Anderson’s Cannes debut “The French Dispatch” (Searchlight), which also stars Oscar winner Tilda Swinton (“Michael Clayton”) as an art expert. Seeking her third Oscar is Cate Blanchett (“The Aviator,” “Blue Jasmine”), who joins a gaggle of comet-watchers in Adam McKay’s comedy “Don’t Look Up” (Netflix).

Vying for their second Oscars: Julianne Moore (“Still Alice”) plays the worried parent of Ben Platt in “Dear Evan Hansen” (Universal), one of several Broadway musical adaptations; Viola Davis (“Fences”) stars opposite Sandra Bullock in Nora Fingscheidt’s “The Unforgivable (Netflix)”; Dame Judi Dench (“Shakespeare in Love”) plays a Bohemian married to Ciaran Hinds in Kenneth Branagh’s ’60s remembrance “Belfast” (Focus); Marlee Matlin became the youngest Best Actress winner in 1987 for Randa Haines’ “Children of a Lesser God,” and now plays the deaf mother of a hearing child in Sundance prize-winner “CODA” (Apple TV+); and Regina King (“If Beale Street Could Talk”) goes west in “The Harder They Fall” (Netflix).

Looking for a win after multiple nominations are Rooney Mara in “Nightmare Alley” (Searchlight); Glenn Close as a scientist in genre-bending “Swan Song” (Apple TV+); Amy Adams as a grieving parent in musical “Dear Evan Hansen”; and Sally Hawkins, who lends an ear to Princess Diana in “Spencer” (Neon).

Netflix

Seeking their second nominations: Salma Hayek (“Frida”) plays a clairvoyant friend of Lady Gaga’s murderess in “House of Gucci” (MGM/UA); Toni Collette (“The Sixth Sense”) stars opposite Bradley Cooper in “Nightmare Alley” (Searchlight); and Ruth Negga broke out in racial drama “Loving” and takes on a woman trying to pass as white in Rebecca Hall’s Sundance hit “Passing” (Netflix). Also making a comeback bid is “Little Miss Sunshine” nominee Abigail Breslin as Matt Damon’s daughter accused of murder in Tom McCarthy’s Cannes debut “Stillwater” (Focus).

Looking for their first Oscar mentions: Jessie Buckley as the young Olivia Colman in Maggie Gyllenhaal’s “The Lost Daughter” (Netflix); Rebecca Ferguson as the powerful, conflicted mother of Chalamet’s Paul Atreides in sci-fi epic “Dune” (Warner Bros.); Kirsten Dunst marries the brother (Jesse Plemons) of a charismatic rancher (Benedict Cumberbatch), who has to learn to live with her and her son (Kodi Smit-McPhee) in Jane Campion’s “The Power of the Dog” (Netflix); respected veteran Emmy winner Ann Dowd (“The Handmaid’s Tale”), along with her three costars, is vying in the supporting category for actors’ showcase “Mass” (Bleecker Street); and Dylan Penn shines opposite her director father Sean as a con-man in true father-daughter story “Flag Day” (MGM/UA).

Also vying for their first Oscar nods are Broadway veterans Cherry Jones, who plays a withholding mother in “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” (Searchlight); Vanessa Hudgens in Lin-Manuel Miranda’s directing debut “Tick, Tick… Boom!” (Netlfix); Olga Merediz as the abuela in Jon M. Chu’s adaptation of Miranda’s “In the Heights” (Warner Bros.); Audra McDonald as Aretha Franklin’s mother Barbara in biopic “Respect” (MGM/UA); and Ariana DeBose as Anita in Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story” update for Disney, the role that won an Oscar for Rita Moreno in the 1961 classic.

Oscar contenders are listed in alphabetical order; no one will be considered a frontrunner until I have seen the movie.

Warner Bros.

Frontrunners

Ann Dowd (“Mass”)

Rebecca Ferguson (“Dune”)

Marlee Matlin (“CODA”)

Olga Merediz (“In the Heights”)

Ruth Negga (“Passing”)

Contenders

Amy Adams (“Dear Evan Hansen”)

Cate Blanchett (“Don’t Look Up”)

Jessie Buckley (“The Lost Daughter”)

Glenn Close (“Swan Song”)

Toni Collette (“Nightmare Alley”)

Viola Davis (“Unforgiven”)

Ariana DeBose (“West Side Story”)

Judi Dench (“Belfast”)

Kirsten Dunst (“The Power of the Dog”)

Sally Hawkins (“Spencer”)

Salma Hayek (“House of Gucci”)

Cherry Jones (“The Eyes of Tammy Faye”)

Rooney Mara (“Nightmare Alley”)

Audra McDonald (“Respect”)

Frances McDormand (“The French Dispatch”)

Julianne Moore (“Dear Evan Hansen”)

Tilda Swinton (“The French Dispatch”)

Long Shots

Nina Arianda (“Being the Ricardos”)

Awkwafina (“Swan Song”)

Haley Bennett (“Cyrano”)

Abigail Breslin (“Stillwater”)

Judy Davis (“Nitram”)

Aunjanue Ellis (“King Richard”)

Vera Farmiga (“The Many Saints of Newark”)

Claire Foy (“Electrical Life of Louis Wain”)

Tiffany Haddish (“The Card Counter”)

Laura Harrier (“Finch”)

Gaby Hoffmann (“C’mon, C’mon”)

Jayne Houdyshell (“The Humans”)

Vanessa Hudgens (“Tick, Tick… Boom!”)

Dakota Johnson (“The Lost Daughter”)

Thomasin McKenzie (“Last Night in Soho”)

Lauren Patel (“Everybody’s Talking About Jamie”)

Charlotte Rampling (“Dune”)

Diana Rigg (“Last Night in Soho”)

Andrea Riseborough (“Electrical Life of Louis Wain”)

Saniyya Sidney (“King Richard”)

Demi Singleton (“King Richard”)

Meryl Streep (“Don’t Look Up”)

Anya Taylor-Joy (“Last Night in Soho”)

Tamara Tunie (“A Journal for Jordan”)

Harriet Walter (“The Last Duel”)

Samira Wiley (“Finch”)

