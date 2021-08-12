‘Q-Force’ Trailer: Sean Hayes Leads Netflix’s Gay Animated Superhero Comedy

Wanda Sykes, Laurie Metcalf, and Gary Cole round out the all-star voice cast in the comedy from "Pen15" writer Gabe Liedman.

Ah, progress. The fight for LGBTQ+ rights has led to same sex marriage, anti-discrimination laws, the repeal of the trans military ban, and finally — gay superheroes. Now we can rest easy knowing queer people have their very own animated Netflix series. Created by Gabe Liedman, writer on “Pen15” and Jenny Slate’s former comedy partner, “Q-Force” follows a group of misfit intelligence agents who take matters into their own hands when the higher ups try to bury their gays. The first teaser for the animated comedy inspired major side-eye from queer social media users, and now Netflix is throwing a full official trailer to the wolves.

Here’s the official synopsis, per Netflix:

“Steve Maryweather, AKA Agent Mary, was once the Golden Boy of the American Intelligence Agency (AIA), until he came out as gay. Unable to fire him, the Agency sent him off to West Hollywood to disappear into obscurity. Instead, he assembled a misfit squad of LGBTQ+ geniuses. Joining forces with the expert mechanic Deb, master of drag and disguise Twink, and hacker Stat, together they’re Q-Force. But, after a decade of waiting for their first official mission from The AIA, Mary becomes hell-bent on proving himself to the Agency that turned its back on him and decides to go rogue with Q-Force. After finding their own case, and solving it on their own terms, they get the reluctant approval of The AIA and are officially upgraded to Active Secret Agents in the field. But, that approval comes with one major caveat: They must put up with a new member of the squad: straight-guy Agent Buck.”

Agent Maryweather is voiced by “Will & Grace” star Sean Hayes, and he is joined by an all-star voice cast of comedy legends and newcomers, straight and gay. They include Wanda Sykes, Laurie Metcalf, Gary Cole, David Harbour, Patti Harrison, Matt Rogers, and Liedman.

Initial criticism of the first teaser highlighted the pandering humor, tokenizing stereotypes, and alphabet soup melange of lowest common denominator gay jokes. This new trailer offers more clues as to the actual plot, but it remains to be seen whether it inspires any more interest in the series.

“Q-Force” premieres Thursday, September 2 on Netflix. Check out the trailer below.

