‘The Queen’s Gambit: Watch the Music Video for the Emmy-Nominated Song ‘I Can’t Remember Love’

Exclusive: Anna Hauss performs this jazzy nightclub number for the track, up for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics at the Emmys.

Netflix’s drama “The Queen’s Gambit” was one of the biggest TV sensations of 2020, and among its many period charms is a contender for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics.

“I Can’t Remember Love,” the melancholy piano-driven track from the limited series’ sixth episode, garnered attention from audiences not long after the show debuted on Netflix last October. Below, IndieWire premieres an exclusive music video for the song, which was performed by Anna Hauss, who co-wrote the music with Robert Wienröder.

William Horberg, lyricist and “The Queen’s Gambit” executive producer, previously told IndieWire he suggested that Hauss sing the song live in the background of Episode 6, and wanted to include her performance in the series. “I met Anna — who had come to work on the show as the hand double for Marielle Heller in her piano playing scenes — and I discovered that she was a wonderful singer,” Horberg said. “So [director] Scott [Frank] and I talked about the idea of incorporating a song into this scene where Beth Harmon goes back to the restaurant… It gave us the chance to really do characters in the scene as well as have written the music.”

Hauss’ performance in “The Queen’s Gambit” marks only her second acting credit; she previously had a small role in “Nur eine Nacht,” a German-language TV movie that released in 2012. Hauss also serves as the vocalist for jazz band “Still in the Woods,” which released its sophomore record in 2019.

Director Scott Frank’s “The Queen’s Gambit” is one of the major contenders to beat at this year’s Primetime Emmy Awards, which take place on Sunday, September 19. IndieWire recently spoke about the series with Frank, who said he did not expect the show to become such a runaway hit.

“I don’t have the faintest idea how that happened,” Frank said. “I don’t know what I did differently this time than every other time. I suppose it’s what many people were looking for but might not have known it: ‘You’re going to love a show about a girl playing chess in the ’50s and ’60s.’ They wouldn’t know they would like it, but once they started watching and responding and sharing their reaction, something happened. I don’t know what I did: No clue. It will never happen again!”

