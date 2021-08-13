Tarantino’s Mom Reacts to Director Vowing Not to Share Money with Her: ‘I Support and Love Him’

Tarantino vowed not to give his mom a penny of his fortune after she yelled at him for writing scripts in school.

Connie Zastoupil, mother of Quentin Tarantino, issued a brief statement to USA Today reacting to this week’s viral revelation that Tarantino vowed not to give her “a penny” of his fortune after she berated him for writing screenplays in school. Tarantino appeared on a recent episode of Brian Koppelman’s “The Moment” podcast and told a story about how his teachers viewed his screenwriting in class as “a defiant act of rebellion.” When the school notified his mother, she sided with the school and yelled at her son. Tarantino made a vow not to give her any of his fortune should he become a famous screenwriter.

Here’s what Connie Zastoupil had to stay about the story: “Regarding my son Quentin – I support him, I’m proud of him and love him and his growing new family. It gave me great joy to dance at his wedding and receive his news upon the birth of my Grandson Leo.”

According to USA Today: “Zastoupil added that it’s easy for podcast comments to ‘spin and go viral without full context’ and that she does ‘not wish to participate in this salacious transactional media frenzy.'”

Tarantino said on the podcast that his mother had “a hard time” with his “scholastic non-ability,” so she wasn’t too happy with him when she found out he was spending time in class writing screenplays instead of paying attention to his teachers.

“She was bitching at me about that and then in the middle of her little tirade, she said, ‘Oh, and by the way, this little ‘writing career,’ with the finger quotes and everything. This little ‘writing career’ that you’re doing? That shit is fucking over,’” Tarantino said. “She meant you just can’t do that in class when you should be doing something else.”

Tarantino retaliated by making a promise to himself: “When she said that to me in that sarcastic way, I was in my head and I go, ‘OK, lady, when I become a successful writer, you will never see penny one from my success. There will be no house for you. There’s no vacation for you, no Elvis Cadillac for mommy. You get nothing. Because you said that.’”

When asked if Tarantino stuck to his vow, the director responded: “Yeah. Yeah. I helped her out with a jam with the IRS. But no house. No Cadillac, no house. There are consequences for your words as you deal with your children. Remember there are consequences for your sarcastic tone about what’s meaningful to them.”

