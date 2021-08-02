Seth MacFarlane Hates Tucker Carlson So Much He Wants ‘Family Guy’ Off Fox: ‘Any Other Network’

"Family Guy" has been a staple of Fox's animation slate since 1999.

Seth MacFarlane signed a massive television deal with NBCUniversal last year, signaling the end of his decades-long relationship with 20th Century Fox Television (now 20th Century Television). MacFarlane’s biggest hit during his tenure at Fox was the animated comedy series “Family Guy,” which, to the creator’s disappointment, will remain a Fox fixture even as he makes a new home at NBCUniversal.

MacFarlane has long been a vocal opponent of Fox News host Tucker Carlson, so much so that he said in 2018 that he was “embarrassed” to work for the same parent company that counts Carlson as one of its employees. Now the “Family Guy” creator is making headlines for sharing his wish that “Family Guy” aired on any other network besides Fox.

“Tucker Carlson’s latest opinion piece once again makes me wish ‘Family Guy’ was on any other network,” MacFarlane wrote August 1 on Twitter. “Look, Fox, we both know this marriage isn’t working anymore. The sex is only once a year, I don’t get along with your mother, and well…I’ve been having an affair with NBC.”

Carlson and MacFarlane first feuded in 2018 after the Fox News host told his viewers, “If you’re looking to understand what’s actually happening in this country, always assume the opposite of whatever they’re telling you on the big news stations.”

“In other words, don’t think critically, don’t consult multiple news sources, and in general, don’t use your brain,” MacFarlane wrote on Twitter at the time. “Just blindly obey Fox News. This is fringe shit, and it’s business like this that makes me embarrassed to work for this company.”

Michael Tammero, senior vice president of Fox News and Fox Business and entertainment reporter, fired back at MacFarlane at the time, writing, “Yet…NOT quite embarrassed enough to not cash that check… isn’t that right.”

In addition to “Family Guy,” MacFarlane was also behind Fox shows such as “The Cleveland Show,” “American Dad,” and “The Orville.”

