‘South Park’ Creators Buy Casa Bonita Restaurant After $900 Million Deal

Stone and Parker told Colorado governor Jared Polis that they have tentatively agreed to purchase Casa Bonita, which had entered Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

If you’ve watched any of the 24 seasons that exist of “South Park,” you’ve probably heard the fourth graders talk about Casa Bonita. In fact, the entirety of the Season 11 episode, appropriately titled “Casa Bonita,” focuses on the kids and their connection to the Denver restaurant.

Despite its popularity on the show, Casa Bonita has been going through hard times because of the pandemic, but “South Park” creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker are hoping to make things a little easier. On Friday, Stone and Parker told Colorado governor Jared Polis that they have tentatively agreed to purchase Casa Bonita, which had entered Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

The pair haven’t said what they plan to do with the establishment but did reveal to Polis they plan to sink some money into the location and improve upon it. “I think everyone knows the potential of what that place can be and we certainly do, and I think it’s going to be an awesome Colorado thing,” Parker said in a statement on Friday.

This decision comes a week after the “South Park” creators landed a $900-million deal with ViacomCBS to continue the animated series through 2027 and create 14 “South Park” features to exclusively stream on the Paramount+ streaming app.

Stone gave his first in-depth interview on the deal to Bloomberg’s Screentime newsletter, saying the mega-deal now gives the “South Park” duo “‘fuck you’ money.” Stone and Parker released the first “South Park” movie, “South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut,” in 1999. As for the 14 features to come, Stone said “streaming movies is pretty promising.”

Stone also said the $900-million payday will not drastically change his business approach, which is to constantly cycle the money made from deals into new entertainment investments. Stone pointed to “South Park” money funding the Tony-winning Broadway blockbuster “The Book of Mormon.”

The Casa Bonita acquisition not only sounds like an amazing attempt to diversify the pair’s portfolio, but utilize some of their money for a good cause in a time when so many people are struggling, especially in food service.

“We’ve been rich for a long time,” Stone said in the Bloomberg interview. “We have nice houses and cars. Even this giant deal won’t change my day-to-day. I’m not going to buy a new watch. We’re a media company. We use the proceeds from this to invest. These are multi-year projects we invested a bunch of money in. We have a ‘South Park’ 3D video game, release date unknown. We’re doing deep fakes. We have a studio with a dozen people who are deep fake artists. We’re working on a little more of this deep fake movie we’re trying to piece together.”

The next season of “South Park” will launch on Comedy Central in 2022. The first two new “South Park” films will debut this year.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.