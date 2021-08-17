‘Star Wars: Visions’ Trailer: The Galaxy Goes Anime in This Eye-Popping Short Film Anthology

Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Simu Liu, Neil Patrick Harris, and more are lending their voices to this anime "Star Wars" anthology.

What happens when seven Japanese anime studios get the chance to create their own “Star Wars” movies? Fans are about to find out this fall with the release of “Star Wars: Visions” on Disney+. The anime anthology series is made up of nine anime short films that reimagine “Star Wars” through different animation styles. Disney+ has debuted the official “Star Wars: Visions” trailer (watch below), and it looks like one of the most exhilarating offerings Lucasfilm and Disney+ have ever made.

James Waugh, executive producer and Lucasfilm Vice President, Franchise Content & Strategy, said in a statement about the series: “Their stories showcase the full spectrum of bold storytelling found across Japanese animation; each told with a freshness and voice that expands our understanding of what a Star Wars story can be, and celebrates a galaxy that has been such an inspiration to so many visionary storytellers.”

The series will be released with versions in both Japanese and English. The anthology’s English-language voice cast includes “Star Wars” veterans like Temuera Morrison (voicing Boba Fett, of course) and star-studded newcomers such as Lucy Liu, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Alison Brie, “The Boys” favorite Karen Fukuhara, Henry Golding, David Harbour, and George Takei.

When the “Star Wars” franchise embraces animation, the results are often spectacular. IndieWire’s Eric Kohn once proclaimed Genndy Tartakovsky’s 2003 animated feature “Star Wars: Clone Wars” the best “Star Wars” movie ever made. And then there’s Dave Filoni, one of the brains behind “The Mandalorian” who earned acclaim with animated series “Star Wars Rebels” and “Star Wars: The Clone Wars.”

“Star Wars: Visions” premieres September 22 on Disney+. Check out the official trailer for the anime anthology series below, plus the full English-language voice casts for each episode.

“The Duel”

Brian Tee (Ronin)

Lucy Liu (Bandit Leader)

Jaden Waldman (Village Chief)

“Tatooine Rhapsody”

Joseph Gordon-Levitt (Jay)

Bobby Moynihan (Geezer)

Temuera Morrison (Boba Fett)

Shelby Young (K-344)

Marc Thompson (Lan)

“The Twins”

Neil Patrick Harris (Karre)

Alison Brie (Am)

Jonathan Lipow (B-20N)

“The Village Bride”

Karen Fukuhara (F)

Nichole Sakura (Haru)

Christopher Sean (Asu)

Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa (Valco)

Andrew Kishino (Izuma)

Stephanie Sheh (Saku)

“The Ninth Jedi”

Kimiko Glenn (Kara)

Andrew Kishino (Juro)

Simu Liu (Zhima)

Masi Oka (Ethan)

Greg Chun (Roden)

Neil Kaplan (Narrator)

Michael Sinterniklaas (Hen Jin)

“T0-B1”

Jaden Waldman (T0-B1)

Kyle Chandler (Mitaka)

“The Elder”

David Harbour (Tajin)

Jordan Fisher (Dan)

James Hong (The Elder)

“Lop & Ocho”

Anna Cathcart (Lop)

Hiromi Dames (Ocho)

Paul Nakauchi (Yasaburo)

Kyle McCarley (Imperial Officer)

“Akakiri”

Henry Golding (Tsubaki)

Jamie Chung (Misa)

George Takei (Senshuu)

Keone Young (Kamahachi)

Lorraine Toussaint (Masago)

