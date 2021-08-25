Steven Soderbergh to Direct New Limited Series at HBO Max with Team from ‘No Sudden Move’

Steven Soderbergh's "Full Circle" will center on an investigation into a botched kidnapping that unveils all manner of secrets.

Steven Soderbergh is one of the most celebrated filmmakers involved with HBO Max, which is home to the director’s recently released films “No Sudden Move” and “Let Them All Talk.” Now, Soderbergh is pivoting to streaming television with “Full Circle,” an upcoming limited series set to premiere on the WarnerMedia-owned streaming service.

WarnerMedia announced on Wednesday that Soderbergh will direct all six episodes of the series, which will be written by Ed Solomon. The duo also executive produce alongside Casey Silver; “Full Circle” serves as a reunion for the team following “No Sudden Move,” which premiered on HBO Max in July.

Per WarnerMedia, “Full Circle” will center on an investigation into a botched kidnapping that uncovers long-held secrets connecting multiple characters and cultures in present day New York City. A release date and casting details for the limited series were not provided.

“Even by Ed’s standards this is a complex narrative that manages to be both kaleidoscopic and intimate,” Soderbergh said in a statement. “Our task now is to assemble a great cast and make sure we execute at the level the scripts deserve.”

“We are thrilled to be working with Steven, Ed, and Casey [Bloys] again after the masterful crime drama, ‘No Sudden Move,'” Joey Chavez, executive vice president of original drama at HBO Max, said in a statement. “This new limited series is full of twists and turns in the way only this team can do.”

Soderbergh’s “No Sudden Move,” which starred Don Cheadle and Benicio Del Toro, received positive reviews from critics; IndieWire’s Eric Kohn praised it as a “lighthearted caper” in his grade B- review in June. The director’s Meryl Streep-led “Let Them All Talk,” which premiered in December 2020, was also praised by critics and earned a B- grade from IndieWire’s David Ehrlich.

“Full Circle” marks the latest high-profile television announcement from HBO Max, which WarnerMedia is continuing to invest in following the streamer’s launch last year. Recent HBO Max originals include the well-received “Hacks” comedy, which stars Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder and has been renewed for a second season, as well as “Gossip Girl,” the recently released standalone sequel to the hit The CW series of the same name.

