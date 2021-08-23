‘Teenage Euthanasia’ Trailer: Maria Bamford and Tim Robinson Voice Adult Swim’s Animated Dark Comedy

Co-created by Alissa Nutting and Alyson Levy, animated series about life and death in Florida premieres September 19.

“Teenage Euthanasia,” Adult Swim’s newest coming-of-all-ages comedy series about all things death, family, and accidental resurrection in Florida, premieres Sunday, September 19 at midnight ET/PT. It features some pretty beloved voice talent, including comedian Maria Bamford, and “I Think You Should Leave” co-creator and star Tim Robinson. Watch the first trailer for the show below.

Here’s the synopsis:

Set in near-future inland Florida, Teenage Euthanasia centers around the owners of Tender Endings funeral home, the Fantasy Family: Grandma Baba, her adult children Uncle Pete and Trophy, and Trophy’s teenage daughter, Euthanasia (“Annie”), a name accidentally given to her during the time of Trophy’s own unbearable suffering. Back when Trophy was a teen herself; she ran away from home after giving birth to Annie, leaving her newborn to be raised by Baba and Uncle Pete. Now, 15 years later, Trophy returns to Tender Endings…as a corpse, for burial. When a bolt of lightning strikes Baba’s homemade embalming fluid and one of Annie’s tears, Trophy comes back from the dead. As a resurrected woman, Trophy has a variety of quasi-useful death powers. But more importantly, she has a second chance at unplanned parenthood.

The cast of characters include recently undead Trophy Fantasy (voiced by Maria Bamford); her teenage daughter, Euthanasia “Annie” Fantasy (voiced by Jo Firestone); Annie’s Oedipus-complex-stricken Uncle Pete (voiced by Tim Robinson); and Annie’s “old country” immigrant grandmother Baba (voiced by Bebe Neuwirth).

“With ‘Teenage Euthanasia,’ Alissa and Alyson have created both a world and a family that everyone can relate to, laugh at, and ultimately feel relieved that they aren’t a part of,” said Michael Ouweleen, president of Adult Swim, back when the show was first announced in December of last year. (Recently, the cast and crew participated in a virtual panel for San Diego Comic-Con moderated by Adult Swim mainstay Tim Heidecker.)

The half-hour animated series is co-created by Alissa Nutting, the New York Times Editor’s Choice writer (“Made for Love” on HBO Max) and Emmy-nominated producer, Alyson Levy (“The Shivering Truth” on Adult Swim). “Teenage Euthanasia” is produced by PFFR and animated by Augenblick Studios. Executive producers include Lisa M. Thomas, Vernon Chatman, and John Lee, with Scott Adsit as co-executive producer.

