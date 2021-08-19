‘The Hand of God’ First Trailer: Paolo Sorrentino Directs His Most Personal Film Yet

Set in 1980s Naples, the Oscar winner's hometown, catch a glimpse of Sorrentino's new stunner ahead of its Venice premiere.

Netflix has released a first trailer for Academy Award-winning director Paolo Sorrentino’s newest film, “The Hand of God,” and it looks just as beautiful and full of life as the Italian auteur’s previous masterpieces. Set in 1980s Naples, the director’s hometown, and following a coming of age story of an awkward teenage boy, “The Hand of God” is said to be Sorrentino’s most personal film yet. As one of Italy’s most renowned contemporary filmmakers, it’s not surprise that “The Hand of God” will premiere in competition at the 78th Venice Film Festival, which this year takes place from September 1-11.

Here’s the official synopsis: “From Academy Award-winning writer and director Paolo Sorrentino comes the story of a young man’s heartbreak and liberation in 1980s Naples, Italy. ‘The Hand of God’ follows Fabietto Schisa, an awkward Italian teen whose life and vibrant, eccentric family are suddenly upended — first by the electrifying arrival of soccer legend Diego Maradona and then by a shocking accident from which Maradona inadvertently saves Fabietto, setting his future in motion. Sorrentino returns to his hometown to tell his most personal story, a tale of fate and family, sports and cinema, love and loss.”

The film stars Italian actor and theater director Toni Servillo, who starred in Sorrentino’s 2013 Oscar winner “The Great Beauty.” Prior to that film, he was best known to international audiences for his work in Matteo Garrone’s 2008 mafia drama “Gommorah.”

Written, directed, and produced by Sorrentino, “The Hand of God” was shot by cinematographer Daria D’Antonio, who worked in the camera department on “The Great Beauty.” The score is by Sorrentino’s longtime composer Lele Marchitelli, who did the music for “The Great Beauty” as well as his critically lauded HBO series “The Young Pope” and its follow-up, “The New Pope.”

“The Hand of God” will be distributed by Netflix, which was attached to the film from its first announcement in July 2020. With this move, Sorrentino becomes the latest celebrated auteur to work with the streamer, joining Alfonso Cuarón and Martin Scorsese. Wooing Sorrentino is a huge boon for Netflix’s robust awards slate, and there’s no doubt that “The Hand of God” will be in the Oscar conversation.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.