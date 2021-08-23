‘The Morning Show’ New Trailer: Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston Emerge from the Wreckage

The 10-episode second season will debut on Friday, September 17 on Apple TV+.

“The Morning Show” is back on-air after an Emmy-winning first season that launched Apple TV+ as a home to award-winning television series. The 10-episode second season debuts on the streaming platform September 17, with a new episode following every Friday. Watch the official trailer for the new season below.

Picking up after the explosive events of Season 1, this season finds the “Morning Show” team emerging from the wreckage of Alex (Jennifer Aniston) and Bradley’s (Reese Witherspoon) actions, to a new UBA and a world in flux, where identity is everything, and the chasm between who we present and who we really are comes into play.

Along with Aniston and Witherspoon, the returning cast for Season 2 includes Steve Carell, Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Bel Powley, Desean Terry, Janina Gavankar, Tom Irwin, and Marcia Gay Harden. New stars joining this season are Greta Lee, Ruairi O’Connor, Hasan Minhaj, Cybil Richards, Tara Karsian, Valeria Golino, and Julianna Margulies.

In its first season, Crudup’s performance as Cory Ellison earned an Emmy Award for Supporting Actor in a Drama Series, as well as a Critics Choice Award. Aniston’s performance earned a SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series. The series also received nominations from the Television Critics Association for Outstanding New Program and a TV Choice Award for Best New Drama.

“The Morning Show,” developed by Kerry Ehrin, who serves as showrunner and is an executive producer, is executive-produced by Michael Ellenberg through Media Res, which also serves as the studio, along with Jennifer Aniston and Kristin Hahn through Echo Films; Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter through Hello Sunshine; and “Homeland” and “The Leftovers” director Mimi Leder, who also directs several episodes.

IndieWire was tepid on the first season in Ben Travers’ review, though director Leder brings a special visual panache to the proceedings, which will extend to this season also. “Credit to director Mimi Leder for bringing her empathetic eye and expansive vision to the first two episodes, finding moving moments with each character and pushing the pace whenever possible. And yet, opportunities should be far more plentiful.”

