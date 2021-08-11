‘The Other Two’ Season 2 Trailer: The Quest for Stardom Continues on HBO Max

More than two-and-a-half years since the critically acclaimed series debuted on Comedy Central, the fame-chasing family finally returns this month.

“The Other Two” duo of Drew Tarver and Heléne Yorke are back! The series, focused on the lives of brother and sister Cary and Brooke Dubek, is moving from its original home on Comedy Central over to the HBO Max streaming service. The first trailer for Season 2 dropped and, dare we say, Cary and Brooke might be acting a little bit more mature than they once were?

The comedy follows Cary and Brooke who are the “other two” older siblings of superstar Chase Dubek (Case Walker). Unfortunately, Cary and Brooke are still having a hard time breaking into the industry; the former looks to be hosting a digital E! series while the latter is participating in her mom Pat’s (Molly Shannon) new talk show.

“The Other Two” hails from former “Saturday Night Live” co-head writers Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider. Recurring cast this season includes Brandon Scott Jones, Gideon Glick, Josh Segarra, and Wanda Sykes. Guest stars include Ali Ahn, James Anderson, Justin Bartha, Jordana Brewster, Alessia Cara, Marcia DeBonis, Andrew Keenan-Bolger, Ryan Farrell, Jimmy Fowlie, Noah Galvin, Zosia Mamet, Debi Mazar, Derek Peth, Alison Rich, Tuc Watkins, Bowen Yang, and Ian Ziering.

Season 2 is executive produced by Lorne Michaels and Andrew Singer, alongside Tony Hernandez for Jax Media. Producers include Eddie Michaels, Toye Adegboro, and Kaylani Esparza for Broadway Video. Chris Kelly, Sarah Schneider, Kim Nguyen, Mike Karnell and Charlie Gruet serve as directors this year.

WarnerMedia announced last August that “The Other Two” would transition into a Max Original series along with another ViacomCBS series, “South Side.” While ViacomCBS, which owns Comedy Central, has its own streaming service in Paramount+, the company has struck deals with several other streaming services. ViacomCBS has a multi-year original animated films and series deal with Netflix and recently inked a content licensing deal with NBCUniversal’s new Peacock streaming service to bring ViacomCBS titles such as “Ray Donovan” and “The Godfather” trilogy to the platform.

“Comedy Central Productions’ deal with HBO Max is emblematic of our studio production strategy to maximize the value of our content by selectively working with third parties while prioritizing franchise IP for our own platforms,” Keyes Hill-Edgar, chief operating officer of ViacomCBS Entertainment and Youth Brands, said in a statement last year. “As we shift our strategy and double down on adult animation, topical shows, and scripted movies — we are excited to supercharge our studio sales business and continue these great series with HBO Max.”

Watch the full trailer for “The Other Two” below.

“The Other Two” premieres Thursday, August 26 with two new episodes on HBO Max.



Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.