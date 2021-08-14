Watch the First Trailer for B.J. Novak’s Anthology Series ‘The Premise’

The first trailer for the series dropped on Friday and includes several of the A-list actors that will be telling Novak's various stories.

The FX network seems to be in the anthology market to stay. After the recent release of Ryan Murphy’s latest “American Horror Stories” series, actor B.J. Novak is entering the genre with his new series, “The Premise.”

Here’s the synopsis according to FX: “‘The Premise’ is a bold and provocative half-hour anthology of standalone stories about the times we live in. The curated collection of character-driven episodes challenges our shared morality tales, choosing art over argument, as it engages with the most relevant and meaningful issues of the modern era.”

The first trailer for the series dropped on Friday and includes several of the A-list actors that will be telling Novak’s various stories. “Dear Evan Hansen” actor Ben Platt will be doing an episode playing a “white, woke, twenty-something ally to social justice causes” who discovers his poorly filmed sex tape provides evidence against a police officer in a disputed incident. We also see Jon Bernthal in an episode focused on his character working with the National Gun Lobby.

Other actors seen in the trailer include Lucas Hedges, Kaitlyn Dever, Tracee Ellis Ross, Daniel Dae Kim, Lola Kirke, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Soko, Ed Asner, George Wallace, Jermaine Fowler, Ayo Edebiri, Boyd Holbrook, Eric Lange, and Beau Bridges. “The Premise” is executive produced by B.J. Novak and John Lesher; produced by FX Productions.

FX recently announced their upcoming series plans for 2022 during a recent TCA panel. That slate includes Donald Glover’s “Atlanta” returning in the first half of 2022, “Better Things” Season 5 and “Breeders” Season 3, the Jeff Bridges-starring “The Old Man,” and Danny Boyle’s Sex Pistols limited series, “Pistol.” The network also announced it has ordered a new limited series from the creators of “The OA,” Brit Marling and Zal Batmanglij. “Retreat” will be written and directed by both creators, and Marling will likely play a significant role, as well (though not the lead).

And as far as more anthologies go FX also announced two more Ryan Murphy-created series: “American Love Story” and “American Sports Story.” The former will focus on the relationship between John F. Kennedy, Jr. and his wife Carolyn Bessette while the latter will tell the story of NFL player Aaron Hernandez. This is on top of the already announced “American Crime Story: Impeachment” and an “American Crime Story” season devoted to Studio 54.

Watch the full trailer below.

“The Premise” airs on FX on Hulu September 16.

