4 Timothée Chalamet Movies Worth Adding to Your Collection

From “Call Me By Your Name” to "Lady Bird," we rounded up a few movies to buy on Blu-ray or stream via Amazon Prime, Hulu, and more.

Timothée Chalamet might seem quite young to become a full-fledged movie legend, but the 25-year-old actor is already poised for icon status. As if working with major directors like Wes Anderson and Greta Gerwig wasn’t impressive enough, Chalamet has two movies scheduled for release this October. The first being “Dune,” Denis Villeneuve’s adaptation of Frank Herbert’s novel about a young man on an interplanetary trek to save his family. Chalamet stars in the film alongside Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Jason Momoa, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, and David Bautista.

The New York native also has a role in “The French Dispatch,” Wes Anderson’s Francophilic ode to journalism with Bill Murray, Tilda Swinton, Frances McDormand, Benicio del Toro, Léa Seydoux, Jefferey Wright, and Owen Wilson. Another film on Chalamet’s roster: “Bones and All,” from “Call Me By Your Name” director Luca Guadagnino, which wrapped filming over the summer.

To get you ready for Chalamet’s new movies, we’ve rounded up a short collection of some of his previous films to add to your watchlist. Below, find out where to stream Chalamet’s movies as well as how you can buy physical copes on Blu-ray or DVD. For more shopping guides, check out our roundup of TV and movie box sets perfect for your next binge session.

Where to Watch: Hulu, Starz, Amazon Prime

This 2017 romance film marked a breakout role for Chalamet. Set in 1983 in northern Italy, “Call Me By Your Name” follows a summer romance between 17-year-old Elio (Chalamet) and the 24-year-old college student Oliver (Armie Hammer) who is interning for the teen’s father. Luca Gudagnino directed the film, which was adapted from the novel of the same name by André Aciman. Chalamet received a Best Actor Oscar nomination for his performance.

Where to Watch: Starz, Hulu, Amazon Prime.

Released in 2019, Greta Gerwig’s coming-of-age period film features an all-star cast that includes Saoirse Ronan, Chalamet, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh, Eliza Scanlen, Laura Dern, and Meryl Sweep. The Oscar-winning adaptation of the classic Louisa May Alcott novel follows the trials and tribulations of the four March sisters: Meg, Jo, Beth, and Amy. In the film, Chalamet plays Amy’s friend and neighbor, Theodore Laurence, a.k.a “Laurie.”

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime, Netflix, Apple TV+

Two years before “Little Women” was released, Chalamet landed a role in Gerwig’s 2017 drama, “Lady Bird.” The film, written and directed by Gerwig, tells the story of an artistically talented teenager trying to figure out who she wants to become while living in Sacramento. Ronan stars as Christine “Lady Bird” McPherson, and Chalamet plays her love interest, Kyle. The Golden Globe-winning film also stars Laurie Metcalf and Tracy Letts.

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

Steve Carell and Chalamet star in this 2018 biographical drama about a drug-addicted teen and the emotional cycle of relapse and recovery. “Beautiful Boy” was adapted from the bestselling memoir, “Beautiful Boy: A Father’s Journey Through His Son’s Addiction” by David Sheff.

