‘Together’ Trailer: James McAvoy and Sharon Horgan in Scenes from a Quarantined Marriage

Stephen Daldry directs this well-reviewed pandemic film about a couple re-evaluating their marriage during lockdown.

The past year and a half has been hard on ever couple, but it was especially hard on the husband and wife in Stephen Daldry’s BBC drama film “Together.” Shot in just 10 days during lockdown this past spring, the film stars UK favorites James McAvoy and Sharon Horgan as a married couple in crisis, and stuck in their apartment. After premiering earlier this year overseas, the film finally gets a stateside theatrical release from Bleecker Street Films on August 27. Check out the trailer below.

Written by celebrated British screen scribe and playwright Dennis Kelly (creator of “Utopia,” and co-creator of “The Third Day” and “Pulling”), the film “is the story of a family, like so many, who found a way to survive — together. This hilarious and heartbreaking story intimately shows two partners forced to re-evaluate themselves and their relationship through the reality of lockdown,” according to the official synopsis.

Horgan is beloved for her work in front of the camera and the creative force behind series like “Pulling” (which she co-created with Kelly), “Catastrophe,” “Divorce,” and “This Way Up,” among many more. McAvoy, meanwhile, recently lent his voice to “The Sandman” TV series, and had a role in “His Dark Materials.” His most recent films were “Glass” and “It Chapter Two.”

Stephen Daldry is the Oscar-nominated director of “The Hours,” “The Reader,” and “Billy Elliot,” and directed episodes of the Netflix series “The Crown,” which earned him a Primetime Emmy Award for Directing in 2018.

The Guardian said that “Together” is perhaps “the first major work for a mass audience” that captures the experience of the pandemic in human terms. “This claustrophobic, 90-minute two-hander was directed by Stephen Daldry and filmed in just 10 days. It is about a warring couple who are thrown together by lockdown. There will be some for whom its dark comedy does not work at all. It is not quite what we expect from television… You can see that it might put off some people. But if you are not put off — if you like it, or if you lean in, or perhaps if you lean to the side and round the unexpected presentation to what is behind — ‘Together’ is an absolute wonder.”

