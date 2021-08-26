Tom Cruise Trained for ‘Mission: Impossible 7’ for a Year: 13,000 Motorbike Jumps, 500 Skydives

Cruise has no fear when it comes to death-defying stunts, and Paramount's CinemaCon presentation had the new footage to prove it once again.

Attendees at the ongoing CinemaCon out of Las Vegas were treated to the first official footage from “Mission: Impossible 7” during Thursday’s Paramount presentation. That, of course, included footage of Tom Cruise’s latest death-defying stunts. While the movie (after several delays) isn’t coming out until May 27 of next year, viewers are already plenty excited based on the first look in Las Vegas.

“My heart is racing at the thought of the stunt Tom Cruise is doing in #MissionImpossible7,” TheWrap’s Beatrice Verhoeven reported. “13,000 motor cross jumps, one year of base jump training, lots of skydiving. He’s driving off a ramp on a motorcycle, off a cliff, which will then turn into a base jump. #CinemaCon”

“Paramount shows a featurette on the signature stunt of M:I 7, which is a giant motorbike jump off a GIANT cliff in Norway. They call it the hardest stunt Cruise has ever done. This does seem crazier than hanging off a plane. #CinemaCon crowd loving it,” The Hollywood Reporter’s Aaron Couch reported.

Couch added, “Cruise trained for a year doing 500 skydives and 13,000 motorbike jumps. They captured this on day one of principal photography. Genuinely scary watching him do this.”

As Deadline reported, Cruise delivered a pre-recorded message to the audience, while still filming Christopher McQuarrie’s upcoming seventh installment in the espionage franchise, in which Cruise stars as Ethan Hunt.

“This is far and away the most dangerous thing I’ve attempted; we’ve been working on this for years,” said Cruise before motorcycling off the cliff in Norway. “I wanted to do it since a little kid.”

Cruise reportedly “trained for the feat by skydiving in the air. A cycle jumping course was built, which Cruise trained on, jumping hills.”

“I have to be so good that I don’t miss my mark,” he said in the message.

In the video, “Cruise barrels down a ramp off a cliff and in mid-air lets the bike go before his parachute is released. McQuarrie mouth drops as he watches the first take of Cruise.”

“Tom Cruise just rode a bike off a cliff six times today,” one of the crewmembers said in the behind-the-scenes clip.

“The only thing that scares me more is what we’ve got planned for ‘Mission 8,'” McQuarrie said. That film is set for July 7, 2023 from Paramount Pictures.

