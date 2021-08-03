‘Truth Be Told’ Season 2 Trailer: Octavia Spencer’s Apple TV+ Series Returns with Kate Hudson

The drama series about a true crime podcaster's search for truth and justice returns August 20 to Apple TV+.

True crime fans, rejoice. Octavia Spencer’s “Truth Be Told” series about a podcaster on a quest for justice is slated to return August 20 to Apple TV+. The streaming service unveiled the show’s Season 2 trailer on Tuesday.

Apple’s synopsis for the show’s 10-episode sophomore season reads:

Descending into the world of true-crime podcasts, Season 2 follows Octavia Spencer as podcaster Poppy Parnell, who risks everything — including her life — to pursue truth and justice. Poppy dives into a new case that deeply involves her childhood friend, media mogul Micah Keith (Kate Hudson). As developments unfold, their lifelong friendship is put to the ultimate test.

Series regulars in Season 2 include Christopher Backus, Alona Tal, David Lyons, Andre Royo, Merle Dandridge, and Mychala Faith Lee. Returning cast includes Mekhi Phifer, Ron Cephas Jones, Tracie Thoms, Haneefah Wood, Katherine LaNasa, Michael Beach, and Tami Roman. “Truth Be Told” is created by Nichelle Tramble Spellman and produced by Hello Sunshine, Chernin Entertainment, and Endeavor Content. Spellman serves as an executive producer Spencer; Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter for Hello Sunshine; Peter Chernin and Jenno Topping for Chernin Entertainment; and Mikkel Nørgaard.

Apple’s “Truth Be Told” is based on Kathleen Barber’s “Are You Sleeping” novel, which was published in 2017. Spellman discussed the challenges of adapting the novel, including reframing the story around Poppy, who was only a peripheral character in the book, in an interview with IndieWire in 2019.

The first season of “Truth Be Told” received mixed reviews from critics. IndieWire’s Tambay Obenson took issue with the writing and pacing in Season 1 but noted that its stellar cast helped elevate the material.

“‘Truth Be Told’ likely intends to tap into our collective conscience by exploring the idea of the truths we create about ourselves and the lies we keep buried, but it’s trying to be too many things at once: a murder whodunit, a social commentary piece, and an exploration of family bonds all in one,” Obenson said in his review. “Still, its biggest selling point is its cast, notably Spencer and Paul, and fans of true crime series and airport novels should enjoy how the series deliberately unravels its twists and turns.”

