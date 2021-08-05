‘Y: The Last Man’ Trailer: FX on Hulu Adaptation Unveils a New World Run by Women

The FX on Hulu adaptation of the hit Vertigo comic book series will premiere in September.

“Y: The Man” is the latest high-profile comic book series heading to television and fans of the post-apocalyptic story won’t have to wait much longer to see its small screen adaptation. FX unveiled the trailer the show’s trailer Thursday morning, which will premiere September 13 via FX on Hulu.

Along with plenty of action, “Y: The Last Man” is expected to explore a number of topical themes. Though the show is named after Yorick Brown (Ben Schnetzer), the only cisgender man to survive an apocalyptic event, FX stated in 2019 that “the new world order of women will explore gender, race, class and survival” in the series.

All episodes of Season 1 will be directed by women and the production has a significant number of female department heads, including both DPs, the production designer, costume designer, casting director, editors, stunt coordinator and more. Louise Friedberg and Eliza Clark serve as director and writer on the first two episodes, respectively. Clark is also the showrunner and an executive producer, along with Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson of Color Force, Mari Jo Winkler-Ioffreda, Louise Friedberg, Brian K. Vaughan and Melina Matsoukas. Nellie Reed serves as producer.

The series stars Diane Lane as Congresswoman Jennifer Brown, Ashley Romans as Agent 355, Diana Bang as Allison Mann, and Olivia Thirlby as Hero Brown. Other stars include Juliana Canfield, Marin Ireland, Amber Tamblyn, Paul Gross, and Elliot Fletcher.

“Y: The Last Man” has been subject to several adaptation attempts over the last few years and production of the FX on Hulu series hit a few bumps since it was announced in February 2019. Aida Croal and Michael Green were originally tapped as the project’s showrunners but left in 2019. The series also lost its original leading man at one point; Barry Keoghan was slated to star as Yorick before being replaced by Schnetzer. There was also a prior attempt by Lionsgate to adapt “Y: The Last Man” into a Shia LaBeouf-led film, but that plan never came to fruition.

The original “Y: The Last Man” comic book series ran from 2002 to 2006 and consisted of 60 editions. The comic was co-created by Brian K. Vaughan and Pia Guerra. Vaughan, who wrote the comic, serves as an executive producer on the upcoming FX on Hulu series.

Check out the trailer for “Y: The Last Man” below. The series premieres September 13 via FX on Hulu.

