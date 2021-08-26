‘Yellowjackets’ Trailer: Melanie Lynskey, Christina Ricci Lead Showtime Drama from ‘Narcos’ Team

"Narcos" producers Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson created Showtime's upcoming survival drama with a pilot directed by Karyn Kusama.

The first television project from Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, two of the producers behind “Narcos” and “Narcos: Mexico,” is nearly here. The duo’s “Yellowjackets” series is slated to premiere November 14 on Showtime.

The premium network recently revealed the trailer for the upcoming 10-episode survival drama, along with the official description:

Equal parts survival epic, psychological horror story and coming-of-age drama, “Yellowjackets” is the saga of a team of wildly talented high school girls soccer players who become the (un)lucky survivors of a plane crash deep in the remote northern wilderness. The series chronicles their descent from a complicated but thriving team to savage clans, while also tracking the lives they’ve attempted to piece back together nearly 25 years later, proving that the past is never really past and what began out in the wilderness is far from over.

The series’ trailer aptly plays on the disparate themes of “Yellowjacket.” There are foreboding scenes of the young women scraping together an existence on the island, glimpses at the happier moments from their lives prior to the plane crash, as well as several teasers about how the characters are holding up years after escaping the island.

“Yellowjackets” stars Melanie Lynskey (“Castle Rock”), Oscar and Emmy nominee Juliette Lewis (“Camping”), Emmy nominee Christina Ricci (“Z: The Beginning of Everything”), and Tawny Cypress (“Unforgettable”). Additional stars include Ella Purnell (“Sweetbitter”), Samantha Hanratty (“Shameless”), Sophie Thatcher (“Prospect”), Sophie Nélisse (“The Book Thief”), Steven Krueger (“The Originals”), Jasmin Savoy Brown (“The Leftovers”), and Warren Kole (“Shades of Blue”).

“Yellowjackets” is currently in production in Vancouver and is produced by Entertainment One. Jonathan Lisco (“Animal Kingdom,” “Halt and Catch Fire”) joins Lyle and Nickerson as executive producer and showrunning partner. Karyn Kusama (“Destroyer,” “Girlfight”) executive produces and directed the pilot. Drew Comins of Creative Engine also serves as executive producer.

Showtime’s upcoming series marks the latest high-profile television project from Lyle and Nickerson; they served as producers on Netflix’s popular “Narcos” and its companion series, “Narcos: Mexico,” the latter of which has been renewed for a third season. They also served as co-executive producers on AMC’s “Dispatches from Elsewhere” drama, which premiered in 2020.

Check out the trailer for “Yellowjackets” below:

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.