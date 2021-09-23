Alejandro G. Iñárritu’s New Movie ‘Bardo’ Wraps Filming: First Details on ‘Nostalgic Comedy’ Epic

Iñárritu has officially wrapped production in Mexico City on his new movie.

Alejandro G. Iñárritu has wrapped production in Mexico City on his next film, “Bardo (or False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths).” The new movie is being billed by Iñárritu’s representatives as “a nostalgic comedy set against an epic journey.” The film marks Iñárritu’s feature film follow-up to the 2015 survival drama “The Revenant,” although he did return in 2017 with the acclaimed virtual installation project “Carne y Arena.” With “Bardo,” the director returned to shoot and produce a film entirely in Mexico for the first time since “Amores Perros” over 20 years ago.

An official release on “Bardo” reads: “Written by Alejandro G. Iñárritu and Nicolás Giacobone, ‘Bardo’ is a nostalgic comedy set against an epic journey. A chronicle of uncertainties where the main character, a renowned Mexican journalist and documentary filmmaker, returns to his native country facing his identity, familial relationships, the folly of his memories as well as the past and new reality of his country.”

Bardo stars “Zama” actor Daniel Jimenez Cacho and Griselda Siciliani in the leading roles. The film was previously referred to in reports as “Limbo,” but that title was never officially announced. While Iñárritu is famous for his collaborations with cinematographer Emmanuel Lubezki, “Bardo” was shot by Darius Khondji (Oscar-nominated for “Evita”). Khondji’s well-known films include David Fincher’s “Seven” and “Panic Room,” Michael Haneke’s “Amour,” James Gray’s “The Immigrant” and “Lost City of Z,” and the Safdie Brothers’ “Uncut Gems.”

Iñárritu’s “Bardo” production team also includes costume designer Anna Terrazas, whose work includes the HBO series “The Deuce” and Alfonso Cuarón’s Oscar-winning Netflix original “Roma.” Eugenio Caballero served as production designer. Caballero won the Oscar for working on Guillermo del Toro’s “Pan’s Labyrinth” and also worked with Cuarón on “Roma.” His other credits include Baz Luhrmann’s “Romeo + Juliet” and J.A. Boyana’s “The Impossible.”

As for Iñárritu’s co-writer, Nicolás Giacobone is a frequent collaborator of the director. Giacobone co-wrote Iñárritu’s “Biutiful” and “Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance),” winning the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay with the latter. Giacobone also served as a producer on “Birdman” and “The Revenant.” His most recent screenwriting credit was the Sundance family horror “John and the Hole.”

Iñárritu is a two-time Oscar winner for Best Director thanks to “Birdman” and “The Revenant.” He won these Oscars in back-to-back years. The director’s other films include “Amores Perros,” “21 Grams,” “Babel,” and “Biutiful.”

