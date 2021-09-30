‘Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn’ Trailer: A Sex Tape Gone Wrong Sets Off Shocking Berlin Winner

Exclusive: The winner of the Berlinale's Golden Bear opens in theaters on November 19.

Romanian “I Do Not Care If We Go Down in History as Barbarians” and “Aferim!” director Radu Jude is back with another shocking and brilliant satire, “Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn.” This pandemic-era take on society’s awful state won the Golden Bear at the Berlin Film Festival this year, and just recently played the New York Film Festival. Next up, it’s set to open in theaters from Magnolia Pictures on November 19. Exclusive to IndieWire, watch the trailer for the film below.

Here’s the synopsis courtesy of Magnolia Pictures: “Emi (Katia Pascariu), a schoolteacher, finds her reputation under threat after a personal sex tape is uploaded onto the internet. Forced to meet the parents demanding her dismissal, Emi refuses to surrender. ‘Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn’ is a film in three loosely connected parts: a walk in the city of Bucharest, then a playful essay on obscenities, all culminating, in the third part, in an incendiary comic confrontation.”

From IndieWire’s rave review out of Berlin: “The filmmaker’s bold approach suggests what might happen if someone spliced a late-period Jean-Luc Godard essay film into the middle of ‘The Discreet Charm of the Bourgeoisie,’ with such mesmerizing results that you just have to roll with it. One of European cinema’s most unclassifiable auteurs has delivered the bitter pill we deserve… It all comes down to a John Waters-like eruption of grotesque rage and outré wish-fulfillment that works on too many levels to spoil here, except to say that they involve a jarring fantasy of female empowerment never put to screen before. In Jude’s eyes, the world is a dead serious place, but it’s also a sick joke, and that paradox makes it clear we’re all fucked.”

Directed and written by Radu Jude, “Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn” trailer is produced by microFILM Romania and co-produced by Paul Thiltges Distributions (Luxembourg), endorfilm (Czech Republic), and Kinorama (Croatia) in association with Bord Cadre Films (Switzerland), Sovereign Films (UK). Ada Solomon produced the film. Co-producers are Paul Thiltges, Adrien Chef, Jiří Konečný, Ankica Jurić Tilić. Associate producers are Dan Wechsler, Jamal Zeinal-Zade, and Andreas Roald.

