Daniel Craig Bids Emotional Goodbye to James Bond in ‘No Time to Die’ Set Video — Watch

The 25th Bond film will also be Daniel Craig's last round as 007.

After many, many a pandemic setback, the 25th James Bond movie, “No Time to Die,” is finally upon us. The MGM/United Artists franchise entry bows in U.S. theaters October 8, and part of what makes this film already revered among fans is the fact that it’s Daniel Craig’s swan song as 007. After five James Bond entries including “Skyfall,” “Casino Royale,” “Quantum of Solace,” “Spectre,” and now “No Time to Die,” the English actor is hanging up his hat as the lead actor of the franchise.

A video has gone viral of Craig bidding adieu to the cast and crew of “No Time to Die,” directed by Cary Fukunaga, from the time production wrapped on the film all the way back in 2019. Watch it below.

“A lot of people here worked on five pictures with me, and I know there’s a lot of things said about what I think about these films or all of those, whatever,” Craig said, dressed in a James Bond tuxedo while speaking to the cast and crew. “But I’ve loved every single second of these movies, and especially this one, because I’ve gotten up every morning and I’ve had the chance to work with you guys. And that has been one of the greatest honors of my life.”

As one of the first major releases to see the plug pulled on its release at the onset of Covid, “No Time to Die” (along with its studios, MGM and United Artists) has a lot of pressure on its shoulders to deliver the goods a year and a half later. “No Time to Die” finds James Bond reckoning with his legacy, now retired from MI6, but of course, he’s called back to the demimonde of international espionage by a cast of adversaries and allies alike: from Rami Malek as the shadowy Lyutsifer Safin, to Lea Seydoux as psychiatrist (and Bond’s love interest) Madeleine Swann, Lashana Lynch as new 00 agent Nomi, Naomie Harris as Eve Moneypenny, Christoph Waltz as Ernst Blofeld, and Ben Whishaw as MI6 Quartermaster Q. Bringing a new look to the Bond universe is Oscar-winning “La La Land” cinematographer, and 007 newbie, Linus Sandgren.

Daniel Craig's farewell speech after wrapping No Time To Die, his last 𝒆𝒗𝒆𝒓 James Bond film.

