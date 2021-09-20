David Cronenberg Created a One-Minute Short Film Imagining His Death, and You Can Own it

Cronenberg's daughter, Caitlin, is auctioning off "The Death of David Cronenberg" short film.

David Cronenberg is currently filming “Crimes of the Century,” his first feature-length project in the seven years since “Maps to the Stars” was released, but it turns out fans don’t have to wait to get their fix of new Cronenberg. The director has made a one-minute short film titled “The Death of David Cronenberg” that is being auctioned off on SuperRare by his daughter, Caitlin Cronenberg. Watch a teaser for the short film here.

The official description for Cronenberg’s new short from SuperRare reads: “‘The Death of David Cronenberg’ is a short 1-minute film written by and starring filmmaker, screenwriter, and actor David Cronenberg. ‘The Death of David Cronenberg’ features the subject standing in a small, softly lit room. He wears a robe and looks deeply into the camera before his gaze shifts to a motionless figure in a bed. The film, a collaboration with Cronenberg’s daughter Caitlin, who shot and produced the film, explores mortality, surrealism, and the metamorphosis of life and death.”

As Cronenberg’s return to feature-length filmmaking, “Crimes of the Century” is now being filmed in Greece and is backed by Neon. The film will reunite Cronenberg with his “History of Violence” and “Eastern Promises” Oscar nominee Viggo Mortensen. The cast also includes Léa Seydoux, Kristen Stewart, Scott Speedman, Welket Bungué, Don McKellar, and Lihi Kornowski.

According to Deadline, the films “takes a deep dive into the not-so-distant future where humankind is learning to adapt to its synthetic surroundings. This evolution moves humans beyond their natural state and into a metamorphosis, altering their biological makeup. While some embrace the limitless potential of trans-humanism, others attempt to police it. Either way, ‘Accelerated Evolution Syndrome,’ is spreading fast. Saul Tenser is a beloved performance artist who has embraced Accelerated Evolution Syndrome, sprouting new and unexpected organs in his body. Along with his partner Caprice, Tenser has turned the removal of these organs into a spectacle for his loyal followers to marvel at in real time theatre. But with both the government and a strange subculture taking note, Tenser is forced to consider what would be his most shocking performance of all.”

Earlier this year, Cronenberg’s frequent collaborator Viggo Mortensen told GQ that they were gearing up to shoot a secret project this summer. “It’s something he wrote a long time ago, and he never got it made,” the actor told the magazine. “Now he’s refined it, and he wants to shoot it. Hopefully, it’ll be this summer we’ll be filming. I would say, without giving the story away, he’s going maybe a little bit back to his origins.”

