‘Don’t Worry Darling’ First Footage: Olivia Wilde Taps Into Florence Pugh, Harry Styles’ Dark Sides

Olivia Wilde's follow-up to "Booksmart" arrives September 2022 in theaters.

Fans of Olivia Wilde, Florence Pugh, and Harry Styles will have to wait another year to see their long-awaited psychological thriller “Don’t Worry Darling.” Wilde has confirmed on social media that her follow-up to “Booksmart” will open in theaters on September 23, 2022, from New Line and Warner Bros. The date announcement was accompanied by a quick teaser for “Don’t Worry Darling” that includes the unsettling first footage from the movie.

The official synopsis for “Don’t Worry Darling” reads: “A 1950s housewife living with her husband in a utopian experimental community begins to worry that his glamorous company may be hiding disturbing secrets.” Wilde’s “Booksmart” co-screenwriter Katie Silberman wrote the film based on an original script by the Van Dyke brothers. The supporting cast includes Gemma Chan, KiKi Layne, and Chris Pine.

The first footage from the movie (below) shows Pugh’s character in an idyllic suburban setting, but something dark and twisted rages underneath the surface. The brief clip ends with what looks like Pugh’s character suffocating herself by wrapping her head in tape. Styles’ character is also featured in the footage.

Related What the Ending of 'Black Widow' Means for Florence Pugh's Marvel Future

'Black Widow' Review: Johansson and Pugh Share Banter and Badass Fights in Solid Bourne-Meets-Marvel Romp Related Emmy Predictions 2021: Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series -- Are More Surprises In Store?

Wes Anderson's Favorite Movies: 35 Films the Auteur Wants You to See

Wilde worked on “Don’t Worry Darling” with cinematographer Matthew Libatique, best known for his collaborations with Darren Aronofsky. In behind-the-scenes set photos posted earlier this year, Wilde referred to the Oscar-nominated DP as “my main man, my teacher, my eyes, my hype beast, and my friend,” adding, “He not only shot it… he basically birthed it with me. We were linked by a determination to achieve what always seemed impossible, and I could not be more proud of what we accomplished. He has taught me more than any film school could, and never lost patience with me while answering thousands of questions a day. He makes me love making movies more than I ever dreamed.”

With the film’s psychological thriller undertones, Wilde is moving in a different direction after the coming-of-age comedy of “Booksmart.” The 2019 release was a critical success for Wilde, who had previously made a name for herself in the directing space as the helmer of various music videos. Wilde currently has several projects in development as a director, including a reported Spider-Woman movie at Marvel.

Watch the first footage from “Don’t Worry Darling” in Wilde’s social media post below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olivia Wilde (@oliviawilde)

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.