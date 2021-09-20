Edie Falco Reprised Carmela Soprano for ‘Many Saints of Newark,’ but Her Scene Got Cut

Falco shot scenes as Carmela for a scrapped opening to the upcoming "Sopranos" prequel movie.

The upcoming “Sopranos” prequel movie “The Many Saints of Newark” includes younger versions of many of the show’s most famous characters (Michael Gandolfini is Tony Soprano, Corey Stoll is Junior Soprano, Billy Magnussen is Paulie Walnuts, John Magaro is Silvio Dante), but one of the original plans for the film included bringing back an iconic original cast member. “Many Saints” director Alan Taylor confirmed to NME that Edie Falco reprised her role as Carmela Soprano in a scene that got cut from the prequel’s theatrical release.

“Not to give away too much but, when you make a movie you’re not exactly sure the final shape it’s going to be and we, believe it or not, shot a few things that included other cast members,” Taylor said. “We had Edie come in and she dressed up as Carmela and we shot something with her and it wound up not being in the final movie but it was a great excuse to see her again.”

Taylor continued, “She’s so ridiculously talented and she’s also one of these people who — and it seems to frequently be women — that manage to be perfect actors and also the sanest people you’ve ever met in your life. I think Frances McDormand is like that and Edie Falco has that same quality of being like a solid, good, sane person. It was good to see her again.”

Falco portrayed Carmela Soprano across all six seasons of the HBO drama series, winning two Golden Globes, three Emmy Awards, and five Screen Actors Guild awards during the show’s run. Taylor not only directed Falco on “The Sopranos,” but he also helmed two episodes of Falco’s follow-up series “Nurse Jackie” on Showtime.

“There was some confusion as to how to best launch the movie,” Taylor said of bringing Falco in to reprise Carmela. “How to start the movie. So we tried a few things and that was one of them. If you’ve seen the movie you’ll see that we begin it in a very different way now but that wasn’t always the idea.”

Warner Bros. is releasing “The Many Saints of Newark” in theaters October 1, which is the same day the film will become available to stream exclusively on HBO Max for 31 days. “Sopranos” creator and “Many Saints” writer David Chase recently spoke out against the decision to stream the film on HBO Max, saying he’s “extremely angry” about moving “Many Saints” to streaming.

