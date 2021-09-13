‘F9’ Returns to PVOD Charts with a Director’s Cut as Studios Refocus on Their Streamers

"Candyman" arrives later this week on PVOD, while HBO Max will have Clint Eastwood's "Cry Macho."

Last week, three studios made major announcements that suggest Premium VOD income isn’t enough to prioritize it over other platforms; this week, the VOD charts suggests a drop in the momentum toward home viewing options. This may be temporary, with “Candyman” (Universal/$19.99) scheduled for release September 16, but Disney will present the rest of its 2021 movie slate as initial theatrical exclusives. Universal placed “Halloween Kills” day-and-date on Peacock October 15, and Paramount announced that it would replace chairman and and CEO Jim Gianopulos with the more Paramount+-friendly Brian Robbins, currently head of Nickelodeon.

Warner Bros. provides same-day HBO Max access for its theatrical releases, but James Wan’s “Malignant,” a $40 million-budgeted horror film, mustered only 735,000 viewings (per Samba TV’s estimate). Clint Eastwood’s “Cry Macho” this weekend and next month’s “Dune” should do much better. Disney’s “Free Guy,” just announced for September 28 PVOD, should also find high interest.

Against this backdrop, “F9” (Universal/$19.99) returned to #1 on every chart with a director’s cut that adds seven minutes to the 135-minute feature. Google Play ranked both versions (the longer one at #1, the theatrical at #3), although we combined them here as do other platforms for rankings.

Also making all three lists were “Jungle Cruise” (Disney) and “Don’t Breathe 2” (Sony), both PVOD at $19.99, along with “The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard” (Lionsgate/$5.99. “Breathe” is #2 at Vudu, while “Hitman’s” took second at both iTunes and Google Play.

The week saw little fresh product beyond “Karen” (Quiver/$3.99), a drama about a Black family who fights back when a white neighbor objects to their moving in. It has a discounted price, likely a factor to gaining interest to reach #10 on Google Play. “Joe Bell” (Roadside Attractions/$3.99), also with a reduced price (only six weeks after its theatrical release), is #9 at iTunes.

At Netflix, #1 is “Kate” from director Cedric Nicolas-Troyen (“The Huntsman: Winter Wars”). This effort stars Mary Elizabeth Winstead as an assassin confronting Yakuza mobsters and others, not unlike “La Femme Nikita,” its remake “Point of No Return,” and later Joe Wright’s “Hannah” with Saoirse Ronan.

At #2 is the German-language “Prey,” the latest variation on the “Most Dangerous Game” story in which innocent people become targets of unknown humans. (See also last year’s “The Hunt,” John Woo’s “Hard Target,” and Ernest Dickerson’s “Surviving the Game,” among many others.) Netflix may show few classic movies, but they certainly know what has worked in the past.

Of note is “Vivo,” now in their Top Ten for a sixth week. That’s rare. The Cuban-set animated musical with song and voice contributions by Lin-Manuel Miranda is another Netflix’s acquisition from Sony. It still is #6 while previous one-week wonders like “The Kissing Booth 3” and “He’s All That” disappeared after a week.

iTunes and Google Play rank films daily by number of transactions, irrespective of revenue accrued. These are the listings for September 13. Distributors listed are current rights owners.

iTunes

1. F9 (Universal) – $19.99

2. The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard (Lionsgate) – $5.99

3. The Boss Baby: Family Business (Universal) – $19.99

4. The Jungle Cruise (Disney) – $29.99

5. Wrath of Man (United Artists) – $5.99

6. No Man of God (RLJE) – $6.99

7. Stillwater (Focus) – $19.99

8. Don’t Breathe 2 (Sony) – $19.99

9. Joe Bell (Roadside Attractions) – $3.99

10. The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It (Universal) – $19.99

Google Play

1. F9 (Universal) – $ 19.99

2. The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard (Lionsgate) – $5.99

3. A Quiet Place Part II (Paramount) – $4.99

4. Don’t Breathe 2 (Sony) – $19.99

5. Spider-Man: Far from Home (Sony) – $3.99

6. Wrath of Man (United Artists) – $5.99

7. Jungle Cruise (Disney) – $29.99

8. Snake Eyes (Paramount) – $19.99

9. The Hateful Eight (Lantern) – $1.99

10. Karen (Paramount) – $3.99

Vudu

Vudu ranks by revenue earned, not transactions, which elevates Premium VOD titles. This list covers September 6-12

1. F9 (Universal) – $ 19.99

2. Don’t Breathe 2 (Sony) – $19.99

3. Jungle Cruise (Disney) – $29.99

4. The Boss Baby: Family Business (Universal) – $19.99

5. Snake Eyes (Paramount) – $19.99

6. Black Widow (Disney) – $29.99

7. Space Jam: A New Legacy (Warner Bros.) – $19.99

8. The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard (Lionsgate) – $5.99

9. Respect (United Artists) – $19.99

10. The Conjuring – The Devil Made Me Do It (Warner Bros.) – $19.99

Sony Pictures Animation

Netflix Movies

Most viewed, current ranking as of Monday, September 13; originals include both Netflix-produced and Netflix-acquired titles they initially presented in the U.S.

1. Kate (2021 Netflix original)

2. Prey (2021 German Netflix original)

3. An Unfinished Life (2006 theatrical release)

4. School of Rock (2003 theatrical release)

5. Worth (2021 Netflix original)

6. Vivo (2021 animated Netflix original)

7. Afterlife of the Party (2021 Netflix original)

8. Wind River (2017 theatrical release)

9. Firedrake the Silver Dragon (2021 German Netflix animated original)

10. A Cinderella Story (2004 theatrical release)

