‘Finch’ Trailer: Tom Hanks Stars in a Post-Apocalyptic Sci-Fi from ‘Game of Thrones’ Director

“Game of Thrones” and “Altered Carbon” director Miguel Sapochnik pivots to feature filmmaking with the upcoming post-apocalyptic science-fiction film “Finch.” It stars Tom Hanks as a dying inventor who builds an android to accompany him and his dog across the country after a catastrophic event. The film releases on Apple TV+ November 5.

Here’s the synopsis courtesy of Apple: “In ‘Finch,’ a man, a robot and a dog form an unlikely family in a powerful and moving adventure of one man’s quest to ensure that his beloved canine companion will be cared for after he’s gone. Hanks stars as Finch, a robotics engineer and one of the few survivors of a cataclysmic solar event that has left the world a wasteland. But Finch, who has been living in an underground bunker for a decade, has built a world of his own that he shares with his dog, Goodyear. He creates a robot, played by Jones, to watch over Goodyear when he no longer can. As the trio embarks on a perilous journey into a desolate American West, Finch strives to show his creation, who names himself Jeff, the joy and wonder of what it means to be alive. Their road trip is paved with both challenges and humor, as it’s as difficult for Finch to goad Jeff and Goodyear to get along as it is for him to manage the dangers of the new world. ”

Th film also stars Caleb Landry Jones. The film was originally announced as “BIOS” in October 2017. Filming took place throughout New Mexico starting in February 2019. The film was slated to be released in the United States by Universal Pictures on October 2, 2020, but it was delayed several times due to the pandemic.

Miguel Sapochnik previously directed the film “Repo Men,” along with episodes of other beloved sci-fi TV series like “Fringe, Rebolution,” and “Falling Skies.” He’s best known as the director of the Season 6 “Game of Thrones” episode “Battle of the Bastards,” one of the most beloved in the series.

Tom Hanks was last seen in the 2020 film “News of the World.” Most recently it was announced that he will star in Wes Anderson’s next movie.

