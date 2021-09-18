Frank Grillo Slams ‘Copshop’ for Editing His ‘Colorful’ Performance

Release the Joe Carnahan cut? Post-production on the action-thriller apparently amounted to a "castrated" version of Grillo's turn.

Release the Joe Carnahan cut? According to action star Frank Grillo, post-production on the new action thriller “Copshop” (out now from Open Road Films) amounted in a “castrated” version of his performance, which is why it’s now being excoriated by critics, as he claims. Grillo, who stars opposite Gerard Butler, doesn’t blame his friend and director Carnahan (“Narc,” “The Grey”), but instead argues that a third party is responsible for the end result. Grillo, who also recently starred in “Boss Level,” took to social media to air his grievances about the cut. (Via The Playlist.)

“Although I support all films me and my partner [Joe Carnahan] make, I’m not very pleased [with] how my performance was cut,” Grillo wrote about the final cut of “Copshop” as seen in theaters. “Without detail, I’ll say I gave a much more 3-dimensional take that was very colorful and very well planned out. Needless to say, that’s not what ended up in the film.”

He continued, “As a result, I’m getting a bit beat up by critics. That makes me fucking mad. But there’s not a thing I can do except smile and wave. I will say this…The cut my boy, brother, and partner [Joe Carnahan] made had my performance intact. Unfortunately, our cut was passed over for this cut. That’s fine. It happens, ‘Copshop’ is a good movie and I’m very proud of what we did. But the day I take the brunt for someone else’s bullshit will be the day I quit acting. I love what I do and put my soul into every role. So, when I read critics go at me for a character that was castrated by someone other than my director I take great offense.”

The film stars Grillo as a con artist hiding out from an assassin (Butler) at a police precinct, only for that assassin to show up, and mayhem ensues.

From IndieWire’s review of “Copshop”: “One result is that Grillo, and Butler as well, start to feel more like supporting characters in a movie in which both are top-billed. If that wasn’t intentional, it’s because, in addition to their prolonged detention, both men are thinly drawn, and ultimately uninteresting. Especially the pony-tailed Grillo, whose casting is logical as an equally hulking foe to Butler’s incessantly gruff Viddick, but feels like he doesn’t quite belong. Maybe it’s the locks.”

