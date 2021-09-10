Build the Perfect Game Room with These Must-Have Items

Upgrade your gaming space with any one of these essentials.

No matter how large or small your game room might be, there are a few necessities that will make your space perfect for gaming and relaxing. Because there are so many great ideas for DIY game rooms, we listed some of the must-have items that should definitely be on your shopping list.

Below, find a roundup of gaming accessories, gadgets, and other necessities to buy online. Want more gaming content? Check out our picks for the best gifts for gamers, best gaming speakers, and details on where to find a PlayStation 5 console.

An L-shaped desk is perfect for a multi-monitor PC gaming setup. This space-saving desk from Mr. Ironstone has three pieces (the desk can be separated into two sides) to help expand the space. The easy-to-assemble desk, which weighs 43 pounds and measures 50.8 x 18.1 x 29.5,” features a Z-style design for extra support while ensuring stability and durability. It also has adjustable leg pads to keep it stable on uneven surfaces. Click here for more L-shaped and foldable desk options.

What’s a game room without a neon sign? It’s a quick and easy way to illuminate your gaming environment. The handmade neon sign pictured above can be customized to your liking and includes various sizing options and colors.

This video game controller area rug will look great in a gaming room, living room, or bedroom. These rugs are available in horizontal and vertical shapes in three sizes: 24×36,” 36×60,” and 48×72.”

If rugs aren’t your style, maybe a coffee table works better? This custom-painted, lightweight table designed like a classic Nintendo controller measures 19x39x17.5.” If there’s more wiggle room in your budget, this amazing Nintendo Controller Coffee Table Chest will set you back about $1,200.

“Ms. Pac-Man” never gets old. This game machine from Arcade1 comes loaded with “Ms. Pac-Man,” “Pac Mania,” “Pac-Man Plus,” and “Galaxian.” The gaming machine fits nicely in a family game room, bedroom, or den, and it’s user-friendly enough for kids. Want more options? See our roundup of retro arcade game machines.

An air hockey table makes a great addition to a game room, and it’ll give your eyes a break from playing video games. The Triumph Lumen-X 6’ Interactive Air Hockey Table features in-rail LED lighting with cascading effects, along with in-game music perfect for friendly competition between family and friends. Measuring 72x40x31,” the table includes two ultra-bright blue strikers and a light-up blue puck, plus dual-motor blowers providing continuous airflow to keep play fast and furious over the smooth, MDF-engineered surface, which is equipped with white and blue silkscreen playfield lines. This sturdy table is supported by 12mm thick legs with four 2.5” leg levelers to ensure your play surface remains perfectly flat even if the floor isn’t leveled.

Enhance your sound system with this Razer Leviathan Bluetooth speaker for PC gaming. This powerful but sleek soundbar features Dolby 5.1 surround sound, and comes equipped with a 5.25” subwoofer to deliver epic bass, along with dual 2.5” full-range drivers and two tweeters measuring under 1.” The speaker is also on sale at Walmart and the Razer website.

A gaming bunk bed that puts everything in one place. The X Rocker Fortress twin bed is made for a child’s room and is spacious enough to hold TVs or PC monitors of up to 40.” The desk also has three shelves ideal for gaming, studying, or displaying video games, collectibles, and more.

The GTRacing ergonomic racing style gaming chair has a sturdy base that can hold up to 350 pounds, and it’s equipped with many of the features that most gaming chairs offer, such as adjustable seat height, head, and lumbar support, plus an armrest that you can move in four directions. For more designs, read our selection of the most comfortable gaming chairs.

Keep your console controllers and gaming headphones in one place with a three-tier accessories stand. This adjustable bracket shelf from Keljun features a W-shaped design that allows you to store up to six items, and it measures 6.69×6.69×14.96.”

If you have a lot of games lying around, you’ll need somewhere to put them. That’s where a vertical storage tower comes into play. Asfsky’s Vertical Storage Tower is designed to hold up to 36 games. It’s suitable for PlayStation and Xbox and more, but if you want more options, check our list of affordable media cabinets.

Another item that’s sure to turn heads. The handmade frame pictured above makes your TV look like a Nintendo Switch. Custom-made to fit your flat-screen TV, the 83x 4″ frame measures 5″ in depth and is easy to mount on the wall (with enclosed hardware). The frame is also vented at the top and bottom.

